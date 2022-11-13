Read full article on original website
The 17 Best Places to Get a Grilled Cheese in New Hampshire
Grilled cheese people are like craft beer people - everyone can tolerate a regular grilled cheese, like a regular light beer, but only REAL grilled cheese people know where to order one while out at a restaurant. When someone orders a grilled cheese at dinner it likely turns heads. I...
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone from New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
WATCH: Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Stops by New Hampshire Veterans Home
As someone who grew up playing the drums, I’ve always greatly admired the work of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. With the band on its way to superstardom, Allen was involved in a car accident that threatened to rob him of that dream. He suffered severe injuries and nearly lost both arms.
theyankeexpress.com
Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills
The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
WBUR
1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts
Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como, Italy Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
WMUR.com
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early
CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Why We Should All Be Pulling Hard for Massachusetts Native Jay Leno After Terrifying Accident
On Monday, we learned that longtime “Tonight Show” host, Boston comedy legend, and Andover native Jay Leno had been involved in an accident inside his legendary garage in Burbank, California. Leno released a statement saying he was okay, and would be back on his feet shortly. It sounds...
WCAX
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
nbcboston.com
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There's few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for New Hampshire Towns Have You Heard of?
I grew up in good 'ole Leominster, Massachusetts. There weren't any particularly clever nicknames for my town. The best we could come up with was Lemon-town or L-town for short. We had a little more fun with the surrounding towns:. Fitchburg = Bitchburg. Worcester = The Dirty Woo. Lunenburg= Looney-burg.
