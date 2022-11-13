ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country

We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone from New Hampshire Instantly

Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills

The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early

CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There's few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
