6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Arizona man killed, nephew injured in 'unprovoked' shooting at RV dealer, police say
A 47-year-old man was killed and his 18-year-old nephew was injured in what authorities said was an "unprovoked" shooting at an Arizona RV dealer. The suspect, identified as Bruce Alvin Hansberry, was taken into custody Monday night, hours after he fled deputies and hid in the desert, authorities alleged. The...
Police arrest woman in disappearance of 6-year-old Idaho boy missing for over a year
Police in Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who has been missing for over a year, officials said. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested over the weekend and charged with a felony count of failing to notify or delaying notification of death to authorities, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise. Wondra lives in a home investigators have been searching since Friday night, the station reported.
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona’s third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by...
Texas set to execute man for killing pregnant ex-girlfriend and her son
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is scheduled to receive...
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan
Sarah Wondra, 35, is being held in connection to the case of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, last seen in July of 2021. KTVB's Abby Davis reports.Nov. 15, 2022.
Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents
Stacy and Jim Chapin are “trying to process” the death of their son who died near the University of Idaho. The couple said drugs and love triangles were not involved in the incident. KING’s Connor Board reports.Nov. 16, 2022.
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
Orthodox Jewish congregation gets court date for illegal school and daycare center
NYACK – The Orthodox Jewish Congregation Yeshiva of Viznitz D’Khal Torath Chaim has been summoned to court for several building and code violations at the former Nyack College campus. The congregation purchased the former college on 107 acres for $45.5 million in 2020. The plans called for a...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Child on bus of migrants from Texas hospitalized for dehydration, officials say
Philadelphia officials lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after a 10-year-old girl who arrived in Philadelphia on a bus of migrants from Texas was hospitalized with dehydration and a fever. The busload included 28 people in total, including 23 adults and five children, Philadelphia officials said at...
Professional poker player tortured, murdered by Michigan man
Police say Susie Zhao, a professional poker player from Michigan, was tortured, sexually assaulted and set on fire by Jeffery Morris who was arrested and charged in the murder. WDIV's Shawn Ley reports.Nov. 14, 2022.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
newbritainindependent.com
Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold
New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
Kentucky elementary school student applies for job at local restaurant to buy an Xbox
An 8-year-old elementary school student from Kentucky took matters into his own hands in order to save money to buy himself an Xbox by applying for a job at a local restaurant. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the story. Nov. 15, 2022.
Public Works, Transportation Crews Prepare for Wintry Mix in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting a wintry mix will develop in Connecticut Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Public works crews in Tolland are standing by. “It is...
Retired judge: New Jersey’s ‘veto power of one’ leads to justice delayed and justice denied | Opinion
Every citizen coming to court is entitled to the timely disposition of their case. That is a core principle of New Jersey courts. However, a staggering number of judgeships in the state are unfilled. Because of those vacancies, the courts are unable to deliver on that promise of timely justice.
