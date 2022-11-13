Former Arkansas outfielder named MVP of Arizona Fall League

Heston Kjerstad is on the verge.

The former Arkansas outfielder was taken second overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Big things were expected, but Kjerstad was diagnosed with myocarditis and didn’t make his professional debut until this past June.

The Orioles sent him to the Arizona Fall League this offseason and he rewarded their patience by earning Most Valuable Player honors, it was announced Saturday . Kjerstad led the AFL in hits, doubles and total bases. He had a slash line of .357/.385/.622.

Previous MVPs in the Arizona Fall League include Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant and Ronald Acuna Jr.

During his primary season in the summer, split between High-A and Single-A, Kjerstad five home runs in 65 games, slashing .309/.394/.457. He is the Orioles ninth-rated prospect entering the spring.