ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Arkansas outfielder named MVP of Arizona Fall League

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSPXg_0j9MqNCz00

Heston Kjerstad is on the verge.

The former Arkansas outfielder was taken second overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Big things were expected, but Kjerstad was diagnosed with myocarditis and didn’t make his professional debut until this past June.

The Orioles sent him to the Arizona Fall League this offseason and he rewarded their patience by earning Most Valuable Player honors, it was announced Saturday . Kjerstad led the AFL in hits, doubles and total bases. He had a slash line of .357/.385/.622.

Previous MVPs in the Arizona Fall League include Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant and Ronald Acuna Jr.

During his primary season in the summer, split between High-A and Single-A, Kjerstad five home runs in 65 games, slashing .309/.394/.457. He is the Orioles ninth-rated prospect entering the spring.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Christian Vázquez’s free agency could lead to him replacing legendary MLB catcher

Christian Vázquez is a free agent after a whirlwind season. In the last three months, he got traded by Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros during a series in Texas. His new team made the postseason, and he became the second catcher in World Series history to be behind the dish for a no-hitter. Days later, his new team won the World Series, their second championship in franchise history and the second ring of his impressive career.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Marlins make history, promoting Caroline O'Connor to president

The Marlins have made the history books again for the team's hiring decisions, two years after Miami's Kim Ng became the first female general manager in MLB history. Driving the news: The Marlins promoted Caroline O'Connor to president of business operations yesterday. The move makes the Marlins the first major...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball lands five-star center Baye Fall

It seems Eric Musselman and Arkansas basketball can’t be stop when it comes to recruiting. Baye Fall, a five-star center, is the latest highly-coveted recruit to sign with the Hogs for 2023. His commitment makes him the fifth five-star recruit to choose the Hogs since Musselman arrived in Fayetteville. At 6-foot-10, Fall is currently rated as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 3 center prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. Welcome to the family @TheBayeFall21! 🐗🐗🐗 #WPS pic.twitter.com/xoJKGrcFvp — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 15, 2022 Fall is an uber-athletic big who can run the floor exceptionally well and protect the rim....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy