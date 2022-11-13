ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Home search of parolee reveals drugs and stolen firearm, police say

During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun. During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after stabbing in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested 29-year-old Efrain Gonzales-Magana after a stabbing in Carson City Monday morning. Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Troy Driver found competent to stand trial in Naomi Irion's murder

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Ironi has been found competent to stand trial. Troy Driver appeared before a judge in district court on Monday after undergoing a mental evaluation to determine if he was fit to stand trial. A date has not been set.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One person killed, two injured in crash at Picketts Junction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were notified of a single vehicle traffic collision on SR-89 Nov. 14 around 4:30 a.m. CHP units arrived and found a white 2019 Hyundai sedan that had collided with a small boulder.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

