Huntsville, AL

AL.com

5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area

CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships

Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position

The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker

Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
