Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area
CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
Hartselle Enquirer
Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships
Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens. The West Limestone High School basketball team will have a game with Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Huntsville City Football Club fans excited about the team, not quite so much about the name
The announcement of the name of Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team resembled a rocket launch fitting of the city’s NASA heritage. The crowd of more than 1,200 at the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall last Wednesday counted down as they watched a video reveal the name Huntsville City Football Club, the team’s crest and blue, white and gold colors.
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
WHNT-TV
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
WAAY-TV
Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker
Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
6-year-old Alabama girl’s teacher told her to bite herself as punishment, parents claim
A 6-year-old Alabama elementary school student’s teacher told her to bite herself as a form of punishment, leading the girl’s parents to pull her from the school and report the alleged incident to police and a state agency. Gentry and Laura Halbrooks said their daughter was told to...
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Monday night in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff Office. The sheriff’s office is assisting Ardmore police in the probe in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore. Further details were not released other than the sheriff’s...
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
