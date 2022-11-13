ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

New Orleans Saints release 2 running backs

The New Orleans Saints released two running backs with Alabama football roots from their practice squad on Tuesday as the NFL team parted ways with Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard. Howard had joined the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 12. The former Gardendale High School and UAB standout is a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’

During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn tight end goes No. 7 in XFL Draft

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella went to the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the offensive skill position portion of the XFL’s draft on Wednesday. Cannella was the seventh player picked after the spring football league opened its draft in Las Vegas with 11 rounds of selections of running backs, tight ends and wide receivers by the league’s eight teams.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 11

During the 11th week of the SEC’s 2022 season, in conference games, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24, Auburn defeated Texas A&M 13-10, Florida defeated South Carolina 38-6, Georgia defeated Mississippi State 45-19, LSU defeated Arkansas 13-10, Tennessee defeated Missouri 66-24 and Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky 24-21. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 11 games:
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama teammates explain unique roles when creative Bryce Young goes into sandlot mode

Sometimes it’s as subtle as a head bob. Other times it’s multiple jukes, spins and anything else Bryce Young cooks up when a play breaks down. Coming off a Heisman season but without some of the weapons surrounding him, the next evolution in the junior quarterback’s game has been an expanded menu of backfield moves. Often compared to NBA star Steph Curry, Young’s football moves aren’t exactly in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn punter on ‘right trajectory’ with Eagles

For Philadelphia special-teams coach Michael Clay, Arryn Siposs’ most recent game demonstrates the Eagles punter has been “building and building.”. The Auburn alumnus averaged 49.7 yards on three punts, with a 50.3-yard net average, as Philadelphia stayed undefeated with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Nov. 3. Siposs had a 47-yard punt returned for minus-2 yards to the Houston 36-yard line, a 52-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 20 and a 50-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 38.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to play day after appendectomy

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t feel good after the NFL team’s walkthrough on Saturday. The former Alabama All-American had his appendix removed Saturday afternoon. But on Sunday, Fitzpatrick was at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for the Steelers’ game against the New Orleans Saints. :. · SAINTS...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Jalen Hurts glad to see Brian Robinson Jr. back in action

When the Philadelphia Eagles played Washington on Sept. 25, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. still was recovering after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking. When the Eagles and Commanders square off again on Monday night, Robinson likely will be starting at running back for Washington, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking forward to seeing his former Alabama teammate back on the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?

This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
HOOVER, AL
