Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Lane Kiffin was treading carefully. On Monday, during his weekly press conference, the Ole Miss coach was asked about the officiating in the 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, especially in terms of the way it impacted quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kiffin said he spoke with Dart’s mother and apologized to...
The New Orleans Saints released two running backs with Alabama football roots from their practice squad on Tuesday as the NFL team parted ways with Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard. Howard had joined the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 12. The former Gardendale High School and UAB standout is a...
During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella went to the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the offensive skill position portion of the XFL’s draft on Wednesday. Cannella was the seventh player picked after the spring football league opened its draft in Las Vegas with 11 rounds of selections of running backs, tight ends and wide receivers by the league’s eight teams.
During the 11th week of the SEC’s 2022 season, in conference games, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24, Auburn defeated Texas A&M 13-10, Florida defeated South Carolina 38-6, Georgia defeated Mississippi State 45-19, LSU defeated Arkansas 13-10, Tennessee defeated Missouri 66-24 and Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky 24-21. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 11 games:
Sometimes it’s as subtle as a head bob. Other times it’s multiple jukes, spins and anything else Bryce Young cooks up when a play breaks down. Coming off a Heisman season but without some of the weapons surrounding him, the next evolution in the junior quarterback’s game has been an expanded menu of backfield moves. Often compared to NBA star Steph Curry, Young’s football moves aren’t exactly in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray.
The contrast between Alabama’s offense under former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and its performance under current play-caller Bill O’Brien has been a hot topic this season. Statistically, there has been a drop off. In two seasons under Sarkisian, the Tide averaged averaged 510 yards and 47.2 points per...
For Philadelphia special-teams coach Michael Clay, Arryn Siposs’ most recent game demonstrates the Eagles punter has been “building and building.”. The Auburn alumnus averaged 49.7 yards on three punts, with a 50.3-yard net average, as Philadelphia stayed undefeated with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Nov. 3. Siposs had a 47-yard punt returned for minus-2 yards to the Houston 36-yard line, a 52-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 20 and a 50-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 38.
Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were shot dead Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va., with a former Cavaliers player suspected of the crime. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a one-time walk-on running back for the Cavaliers and a current UVA student, was taken into custody...
Don’t expect many changes at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The top four teams - Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU - all won on Saturday. No....
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t feel good after the NFL team’s walkthrough on Saturday. The former Alabama All-American had his appendix removed Saturday afternoon. But on Sunday, Fitzpatrick was at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for the Steelers’ game against the New Orleans Saints. :. · SAINTS...
When the Philadelphia Eagles played Washington on Sept. 25, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. still was recovering after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking. When the Eagles and Commanders square off again on Monday night, Robinson likely will be starting at running back for Washington, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking forward to seeing his former Alabama teammate back on the field.
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
