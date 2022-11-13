Sometimes it’s as subtle as a head bob. Other times it’s multiple jukes, spins and anything else Bryce Young cooks up when a play breaks down. Coming off a Heisman season but without some of the weapons surrounding him, the next evolution in the junior quarterback’s game has been an expanded menu of backfield moves. Often compared to NBA star Steph Curry, Young’s football moves aren’t exactly in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray.

