ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These are the best places to get pupusas in North Texas, according to Yelp

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhZ2o_0j9Mp78P00

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always nice to get outside of your comfort zone when it comes to experiencing new foods.

As Sunday, Nov. 13, is National Pupusa Day, why not try out this Salvadoran dish?

“National Pupusa Day is an El Salvadoran holiday celebrating the pupusa, a tortilla-like flatbread filled with beans, meat and other deliciousness, is now the national dish of El Salvador — a far cry from its humble beginnings as a staple in the diet of early Indian tribes,” as stated on NationalToday.com .

Here are some of the best places to get a pupusa in North Texas, according to Yelp reviews :

  • Pupusas to go
  • Casa Linda Salvadorian Cuisine
  • Tienda La Campina Salvadorena
  • Pupusas Dona Lola
  • Pupuseria Los Gemelos
  • La Pasadita 2
  • Pupuseria La Unica Autentica
  • Pupuseria Lilian
  • Mama Vickys Pupusas Y Mas

For more suggestions, visit Yelp !

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night

HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Buc-ee's weirdest, most unique locations across Texas

Editor's note: We're embarking on the Great Texas Buc-ee's Road Trip (#BuceesRoadTrip). Follow along as we discover why the beloved beaver has taken Texas and the South by storm.    When you visit 33 Buc-ee’s stores in four days, a lot of them start to look the same. The teensy ones on the Gulf Coast could all (mostly) double for each other. The six big boys in the DFW area could all pass as siblings. That's why for some folks, if you've seen one Buc-ee's, you've seen ’em all. That's where I come in. While yes, you can get Beaver...
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy