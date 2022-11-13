These are the best places to get pupusas in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always nice to get outside of your comfort zone when it comes to experiencing new foods.
As Sunday, Nov. 13, is National Pupusa Day, why not try out this Salvadoran dish?
“National Pupusa Day is an El Salvadoran holiday celebrating the pupusa, a tortilla-like flatbread filled with beans, meat and other deliciousness, is now the national dish of El Salvador — a far cry from its humble beginnings as a staple in the diet of early Indian tribes,” as stated on NationalToday.com .
Here are some of the best places to get a pupusa in North Texas, according to Yelp reviews :
- Pupusas to go
- Casa Linda Salvadorian Cuisine
- Tienda La Campina Salvadorena
- Pupusas Dona Lola
- Pupuseria Los Gemelos
- La Pasadita 2
- Pupuseria La Unica Autentica
- Pupuseria Lilian
- Mama Vickys Pupusas Y Mas
For more suggestions, visit Yelp !Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0