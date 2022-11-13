Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
Taco truck armed robbery reported in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A taco truck was robbed in Tulare County on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that just before 10:00 p.m. they were called to Los Arbolito taco truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an alleged armed robbery. Deputies say when […]
Man stabbed by woman he was dating in Fresno County, deputies exposed to ammonia during arrest
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
Man distracted by cell phone hit, killed by driver on the road in Fresno County, says CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the middle of the road near Elm and North in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was possibly watching videos on his...
Woman dropped off at hospital suffering from gunshot wound following gas station shooting
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tulare County (Tulare County, CA)
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
Man injured by garbage disposal truck in Porterville, lawsuit could be filed
Enrique Martinez's attorney, Sean Shamsi says he was intubated for half that time and underwent multiple surgeries.
Gang activity yields two-day operation from TCSO
On Nov. 10 and 11, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) TAGNET unit, the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, organized an operation that required all hands on deck, and enlisted the help of various police departments throughout the county. According to the sheriff’s office, the operation took more than one agency due to an increase in gang violence in Tulare County as well as in areas surrounding it.
Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
Charges filed against Fresno woman and man accused of killing mom and baby
The Fresno County District Attorney's office officially filed charges Monday against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales, who are accused of murdering 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera.
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
Man walking in traffic lanes hit by car, hospitalized with major injuries
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian being hit on shields avenue in Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
