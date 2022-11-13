ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Gang activity yields two-day operation from TCSO

On Nov. 10 and 11, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) TAGNET unit, the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, organized an operation that required all hands on deck, and enlisted the help of various police departments throughout the county. According to the sheriff’s office, the operation took more than one agency due to an increase in gang violence in Tulare County as well as in areas surrounding it.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
YourCentralValley.com

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy