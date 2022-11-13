ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Myra Daniels, Artis—Naples founding mother, gets a heartfelt farewell

By Harriet Howard Heithaus, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLVyg_0j9MoilW00

Between reminiscences and music, friends, patrons and coworkers recalled the redoubtable Myra Janco Daniels, founder of Artis—Naples, at a Saturday evening performance and reception there. More than 1,100 people filled Hayes Hall to pay tribute to the woman who transformed Naples as an arts destination.

It was a heartfelt, sometimes emotional, concert starring the Naples Philharmonic that Daniels championed, and two of her favorite guest vocalists, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Harolyn Blackwell.

Myra milestones:The girl from Gary becomes Naples' arts queen

Daniels died in Naples June 22, at age 96. But the legacy she left lives on in Artis—Napes, which opened in 1989 as the Philharmonic Center for the Arts. Eleven years later Daniels christened the adjacent Baker Museum, which she also spearheaded.

Myra Daniels took charge of every situation

Speakers like Byron Koste, retired president of Westinghouse Communities — now WCI — recalled Daniels' precision at eliciting donations.

He and three other high-powered leaders met with her in 1985 to discuss her plans for a performing arts center. Before they could really speak, Daniels laid out plans that ranged from getting a setback variance to allow for an administration building to what stores should be in the new neighboring commercial area, Waterside Shops. Then she decamped for another meeting, leaving the men, "or what was left of us," he joked, to marvel at her skill.

Naples' visionary:Myra Daniels, Artis—Naples founder and leader, dies at 96

Friend John Sorey, a former Naples mayor, recalled Daniels as a "fun-raiser" as well as a fund-raiser who loved to regale him and his wife, Delores, with stories of her career in advertising. One involved Myra the pilot.

Unbeknownst to most people, the efficient Myra Janco had acquired both a pilot's license and a plane. She took one of her company's managers to visit a client but had to put the plane down in a cornfield — possibly with a terrified passenger — to dodge a passing storm.

When the storm cleared, the two flew off to visit the client. But her mode of transportation angered her new boss, who ordered his young star to stop using it on company business.

"And you know what 'no' meant to Myra," Sorey told the audience, whose laughter indicated that, yes, they did. The irate boss — advertising legend Draper Daniels — eventually proposed to her.

Employees recall both tough, tender Myra

Many of the tributes Saturday came from her own employees. Jim Cochran, retired founding director of the Naples Philharmonic Chorus, remembers inviting Daniels to informally audition him by attending a concert at his church, Vanderbilt Presbyterian.

During the slow movement of a concerto, Cochran looked out at Daniels and her companion for the concert, Frances Pew Hayes. Both were asleep in the pew. To get their attention, Cochran poured extra power into the opening of the final movement: cymbals and a thunderous drum.

"I looked out and saw both of them pop out of their seats," he recalled, with an impish grin. She hired him, but, Cochran recalled, "She told me, 'If you ever scare me like that again I'll fire you.'"

Daniels did fire people. But she also understood the value of criticism, said Alex Peña, facilities director. It took courage, he said, "to stand up to the 5-foot-2 mighty Myra Janco Daniels. But when you had something you were willing to do that for, she would listen to what you had to say."

Peña, who serves as facilities director 35 years after Daniels hired him, said that most people saw only "her tough-as-nails exterior," but inside there was a "large-as-life teddy bear." He recalled his own trepidation at taking his current post when his supervisor retired, until Daniels told him: "You can do it. I believe in you. I'll help you."

Help after Ian:Artis—Naples makes music, film and dance free with post-storm initiatives

Kristen Sonneborn, principal bassoonist for the Naples Philharmonic for nearly as long as it has been performing in Artis—Naples, also recalled that primal teddy bear.

"She was known to pick up her phone and call banks and other lenders to help her musicians buy a home of their own," said Sonneborn. She recalled Daniels putting another musician in her own Chicago apartment for a summer so the musician's wife could get needed cancer treatments. Daniels even had another musician flown to the Mayo clinic on a private jet for medical tests.

"She came to our weddings, our showers, and, sadly, even funerals for some of our families," she said. Daniels, a lifelong advocate of classical music, also attended nearly every performance of the Naples Philharmonic, "sometimes as many as seven a week," Sonneborn said.

"She is in our hearts forever," she said.

Favorite terms blessed Daniels as 'visionary,' 'supportive'

Sonneborn's message preceded the performance of a work written by one of the philharmonic's former musicians, James M. Stephenson. Daniels encouraged him to follow the field of composing, and he has since made a career of it. His up-tempo, ragtime-ish "Myraculous !" opened with a tambourine solo, apropos of Daniels' triumphant messages to the orchestra after she had scored a major donation: "I shook my tambourine for you!"

Conductor Stuart Chafetz embellished it with a 20-tambourine salute at the end of the work.

Elaine Newton, for 33 years the resident book and movie critic for Artis—Naples, called the cultural settings founded by Daniels "the work of a visionary."

Bruce Rogers, a resident of Naples for 40 years who attended the tribute, agreed. He watched the buildings go up and the growing array of arts being offered here: "Everything they said about her is true," he said.

Richard Rosen, a local ceramics artist whose work appeared in the Collector's Corner that Daniels had in Artis—Naples, remembered her as supportive of local arts, a side of her he felt was not always known: "I could not have been in there without Myra's blessing."

Still others who had come, knew Daniels sheerly as a person. Judy Costanza, who worked at a cosmetics counter she frequented, had come simply to honor Daniels.

"She always had a nice word for us girls," Costanza said. "She was kind. She never behaved as though she was better than anyone else."

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

Comments / 0

