ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 13

Sharon Siedlecki
3d ago

Are drivers aiming for cars along the side of the road, not paying attention, sleeping or what? There are far too many of these types of accidents. Be alert, be careful and be safe.

Reply(1)
17
Mary Jo Halye
3d ago

God bless them and their families.Prayers for both.

Reply
11
Related
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman arrested after attacking, kicking elderly person in face: police

According to Fox 56, a woman was arrested and charged by Pocono Township Police after they said she randomly attacked another woman and kicked her in the face multiple times. According to the news outlet, officials said police were called to the Gap View Drive-In in Scotrun, Monroe County, just after 8 a.m. on Friday for a reported fight. Officers said they had received multiple reports that a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Shannon Wallace, was kicking an elderly woman who was lying on the ground in the face.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man sentenced for having drugs, rifles and ‘pipe-style bomb’ on his property

A Pa. man was sentenced for having ammo, drugs, rifles, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property, according to officials. He’s now facing 22 to 72 months in prison. Jeffrey Johnson’s property in Wayne County was searched on Feb. 15. Officials found remains of a black bear, parts of a wild turkey and a deer with no harvest tags, according to PAhomepage.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
GIRARD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville

Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
TURBOTVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man high on heroin falls asleep with child in car

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WTAJ

Explosives, meth lead to arrest of St. Marys man, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Explosives and upwards of three pounds of meth being found at a St. Marys man’s home has led to jail time, police report. The investigation into David Olewinski, 55, began in September when investigators learned that he was getting meth from the DuBois area and then selling it from his Elk […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
PennLive.com

Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.

Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of refusing to leave car, asking for ride

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she entered an unlocked car that wasn’t hers and refused to leave demanding a ride. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Hollenback Township Thursday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing. Police say […]
HAZLETON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy