Lori Harvey Turns Heads In Sheer White Dress On Baby2Baby Carpet: Photos

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey, 25, turned heads on the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12. The beauty showed up to the popular event in an ensemble that included a white sheer dress over white leggings and a long-sleeved crop top that was attached to a section that covered her neck and went over her head. The look also included white gloves and her hair was pulled up underneath the headpiece.

Lori at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Lori accessorized with two diamond bracelets and rings and showed off a flattering face of makeup. It included glossy lipstick and pink shimmery eyeshadow. She topped off the look with slip-on strappy backless heels.

Another epic photo of Lori. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Lori was just one of many gorgeous stars who showed up to the gala. It was hosted by Mindy Kaling and Kim Kardashian was presented with the epic Giving Tree Award by Tyler Perry. Other attendees included Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and Ciara.

Before Lori made a lasting impression at the Baby2Baby Gala, she made headlines for attending Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party in a slinky silver dress. The party took place at Mother Wolf in Hollywood, CA on Nov. 5 and Lori got a lot of attention for her figure-flattering look, which she also paired with solid white heels. She had her hair down and parted in the middle and topped the ensemble off with matching makeup.

When Lori’s not wowing at star-studded events, she’s making impressions on holidays like Halloween. This year, she dressed up like Beyonce in the superstar’s music video for the song “Me, Myself, and I” and took to Instagram to share the eye-catching transformation. Her look included long blonde hair with bangs and a sexy off-the-shoulder black dress that was similar to Beyonce’s.

“All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outttt 🎶Me, Myself and I: Part 1,” she captioned one post before she added another and captioned it with, “Me, Myself, and I: Part 2.”

