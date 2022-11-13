ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11

Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

We’ve reached Week 11 in fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be key to fantasy success. That means fantasy football owners could use some advice with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em tight ends. Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench? Here’s the […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Packers

Thursday Night Football is just around the corner, meaning it is time for some Tennessee Titans Week 11 bold predictions. They will be on the road to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Titans are currently 6-3 and find themselves at the top of the AFC South. After losing its first two […] The post Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Justin Jefferson hit with worrying injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been added to the team’s injury report Wednesday ahead of Week 11’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at home, as reflected on the Vikings’ official website. The Vikings have not specified Jefferson’s status for Week 11, but noted that a toe injury is the cause of the wideout’s […] The post Justin Jefferson hit with worrying injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ezekiel Elliott gets Week 11 update from Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has been sidelined for the past two games while dealing with a sprained knee. But it appears that the veteran running back could soon be making his return to the field. On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media. During their...
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs

Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fantasy football impact of Rams star Cooper Kupp’s ankle surgery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the 2022-2023 NFL season as the premiere wide receiver in fantasy football. He posted historically hilarious numbers last season, winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Despite the Rams’ struggles on...
Los Angeles, CA
