They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO