Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Heading South from the Capital Region? The Perfect New Travel Option is Here for You
Heading downstate to see a game or a show in New York City is always a great time. Getting there from the Capital Region, and then getting back, is far less of a treat for those who have to drive. Despite being a straight shot north, or south, from one...
Storm Closings and Delays
Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Hot Chocolate Stroll returning to Downtown Albany
Attendees will be able to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and cast votes to determine who will take home the trophy.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about the creation of a new team in Saratoga County to help first responders with any mental health needs they may face following critical incidents. They also discuss an incident involving a deer at the the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown on Monday when it crashed through a window into the facility.
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
Saratoga Foundation honors past and present restaurants
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is putting together "A Taste of Saratoga: Restaurants Then and Now." The virtual program will be held on November 29, Giving Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released
Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
When does Albany usually see its first and last snowfall of the season?
The first snowfall of the season is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the snow will arrive between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will change to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
How much snow can the North Country get?
The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Annual LARAC holiday shop opening in Glens Falls
The annual event opens on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, at LARAC's 7 Lapham Place gallery.
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
TABoose Tour Arrives in Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena
Reaching the halfway point of their collaborative tour, TABoose took over the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Sunday, November 13, formerly the Civic Center and site of the legendary 1994 Phish Halloween show. Leaning away from the Beatles cover that was highly speculated, both bands threw down hot...
