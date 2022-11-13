Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
A CFO to CEO transition story that just took an ugly turn
Ozan Dokmecioglu, the CEO and former CFO of Keurig Dr. Pepper, resigns after conduct violations. It’s been a busy week for news, including reports on executives violating codes of ethics. Earlier this week, there was the arrest of Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson, a month into his role....
TechCrunch
Alibaba eyes logistics growth in LatAm as China commerce slows
Alibaba’s e-commerce business in China has been hurt by a combination of a cooling economy and aggressive rivals like Pinduoduo. For the first time, the firm didn’t disclose the sales tally for its annual “Singles Day” shopping festival, which fell on November 11 and used to come with a Super Bowl-like gala featuring pop idols and Jack Ma himself.
For Cigna CEO Dave Cordani, the future is all about vitality
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Dave Cordani, CEO of Cigna, about the growing understanding by CEOs everywhere that they need to pay more attention to mental health services for employees; the definition of vitality and the role it plays at Cigna today; and the need for health care services that offer personal connections between patients and doctors. They also discuss Cordani’s dedication to his own health, including daily morning workouts no matter where he is in the world.
American Marketing Association Names Bennie F. Johnson as New CEO
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The American Marketing Association (AMA), the world’s largest community-based marketing association, today announced the appointment of Bennie F. Johnson as the new Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005531/en/ Bennie F. Johnson, CEO, American Marketing Association (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh replaced by former Sony leader Phil Molyneux
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
“The challenge is to harness the benefits of interconnection while managing the risks from interdependency,” the report said.
JPMorgan Payment Annouces New EMEA Co-Head
JPMorgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to JPMorgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and acquiring at Ingenico, which has since been acquired and resold by Worldline.
boatingindustry.com
Suzuki hires 11 new people, including CFO
Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has recently hired 11 new employees to help meet increasing demand. Many of these recent hires are for newly established positions. Some will be based in Suzuki Marine USA’s Tampa, Fla. headquarters, others will have field positions and two will be stationed at Suzuki Marine’s Panama City, Fla. Marine Technical Center.
VertiGIS Enters Next Phase of Growth, Appoints Andy Berry as CEO
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- VertiGIS, a global market leader and provider of innovative spatial asset management solutions for utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure organizations is entering its next phase of growth and expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005035/en/ London-based Andy Berry joins VertiGIS as CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
Helbiz is Now on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leader in global micro-mobility, has joined the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to be able to communicate directly with the audience of retail investors on the app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005975/en/ To follow Helbiz, current users can follow this link: webull.com/quote/nasdaq-hlbz. Users looking to sign up for Webull can start here: webull.com/introduce. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pierre Cardin Looking to Young Designers for a Boost
Like many designer houses, Pierre Cardin is tapping into the talents of young creatives. The designer company staged a fashion show Wednesday at the Consulate General of France in New York City to celebrate the winner of the Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest. Hundreds had initially offered submissions for the competition, which was held in honor of the centenary of Cardin’s birth. Organizers decided on 10 finalists, who participated in a showdown to reimagine the futuristic vision of the designer, whose 70-year career spanned a slew of categories.
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Vaalco Appoints New Chief Operations Officer
Offshore driller Vaalco Energy has announced the promotion of Thor Pruckl to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vaalco said that Pruckl has over 30 years of international and domestic development, exploration, production, and midstream experience in both onshore and offshore energy operations. “Thor has been an integral part...
salestechstar.com
EngageSmart Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
EngageSmart, Inc, a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has ranked number 435 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. EngageSmart grew 287% from 2018 to 2021.
Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Turnaround-Expert McKinsey Vet as CMO
Bed Bath & Beyond adds a bit of restructuring experience to its executive leadership team with the addition of Bart Sichel as executive vice president, chief marketing and customer officer. According to an announcement from the retailer, Sichel will oversee integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as its BuyBuy Baby and Harmon brands.
How the Speed of the Covid Vaccine Breakthrough Is Changing the Way Pfizer Thinks About the Future
Pfizer's chief business innovation officer Aamir Malik says the pace of the Covid vaccine development has led the pharmaceutical giant to rethink how long it should take to bring new drugs to market. From AI to redesign of clinical trials, the pharma company sees the potential to cut years off...
mmm-online.com
Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms
Day One Biopharmaceuticals has hired Laura Cooper as head of corporate communications. Cooper started in the role on October 31, reporting to Joey Perrone, SVP of finance and investor relations. The last person to hold the position was Catherine Bosin, who was not immediately available to comment on her next move.
sciencetimes.com
Hughes Marino Exec Unpacks the Booming Life Science Industry
The life science sector, long burgeoning as a formidable economic and social force, took on new momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating geographic pockets of economic activity when many industry verticals in the United States, such as retail and entertainment, were in a state of stasis in 2020 and well into 2021.
Comments / 0