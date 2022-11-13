On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Dave Cordani, CEO of Cigna, about the growing understanding by CEOs everywhere that they need to pay more attention to mental health services for employees; the definition of vitality and the role it plays at Cigna today; and the need for health care services that offer personal connections between patients and doctors. They also discuss Cordani’s dedication to his own health, including daily morning workouts no matter where he is in the world.

2 HOURS AGO