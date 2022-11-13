ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
DUNEDIN, FL
Longboat Observer

New Italian restaurant opens in Whitney Plaza

Everyone has the right to retire, even when they run a popular restaurant the neighbors love and will miss. “I’ve dedicated my life to restaurants since I’ve been here in 2001. All I did was work and work and work and build it,” former Bayou Tavern owner Domenic Padula said. “I don’t want to be anchored to one place. I want to travel a little bit.”
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Snowcat Ridge returns in Dade City after Nicole delays opening day

DADE CITY, Fla. - There's snow in the forecast in Florida – at least for one spot in Pasco County. Snowcat Ridge is finally open for the 2022 season. It was originally scheduled to open last week, but got pushed back because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It's an outdoor attraction in Dade City featuring a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.
DADE CITY, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
TAMPA, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa

SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?

Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

