HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Feather Sound & The Karol Hotel – A New Idea Just Across The Skyway Bridge
It was 1987—I was a young radio news anchor for WFLA “The Talk of Tampa Bay,” and I was invited to play in a media tennis tournament at Feather Sound between Clearwater and St. Petersburg. It was to be my first and last time at Feather Sound—until...
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa
Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
After 36 Years, Primo Ristorante in Sarasota says “Goodbye”
From Primo Chef/Owner, Maurizio Colluci – To all our Friends, Guests, and Amazing Employees… I would like to thank you for 36 years of great business and memories. Today, Sunday November 13, 2022, is our last day of operation. It is a hard and an emotional decision, but...
wild941.com
Gisele Bündchen Out With New Jiu-Jitsu Instructor In Costa Rica
You know what they say about women! When they’re done they’ve been done for a long time. It seems that’s the case for Gisele Bundchen who was seen out on a date in Costa Rica this weekend. So, who’s the lucky new man you might be asking...
fox13news.com
Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
Longboat Observer
New Italian restaurant opens in Whitney Plaza
Everyone has the right to retire, even when they run a popular restaurant the neighbors love and will miss. “I’ve dedicated my life to restaurants since I’ve been here in 2001. All I did was work and work and work and build it,” former Bayou Tavern owner Domenic Padula said. “I don’t want to be anchored to one place. I want to travel a little bit.”
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
fox13news.com
Bucs legend Mike Alstott continues tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to Hillsborough firefighters
TAMPA, Fla. - As many Tampa-area residents prepare to gather around the table with family members or close friends on Thanksgiving, roughly one-third of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's firefighters are preparing to spend the holiday away from their own loved ones, working long shifts responding to emergencies. For the fourth...
fox13news.com
Snowcat Ridge returns in Dade City after Nicole delays opening day
DADE CITY, Fla. - There's snow in the forecast in Florida – at least for one spot in Pasco County. Snowcat Ridge is finally open for the 2022 season. It was originally scheduled to open last week, but got pushed back because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It's an outdoor attraction in Dade City featuring a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.
fox13news.com
Great Rides: 1973 Chevy Corvette and 1967 Chrysler Newport
David in Lakeland describes the color of his 1973 Chevy Corvette as 'hugger orange.' Eric in Sarasota says his 1967 Chrysler Newport was one of 2,900 built by Chrysler.
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
fox13news.com
Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa
SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?
Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
