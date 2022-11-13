ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

WABI Weekday Walkers will walk North SeaTac Park on Wed., Nov. 16

 3 days ago
From our friends at WABI Burien:

This lovely park is located just east of Burien, in neighboring SeaTac.

In 2021, The Seattle Times reported:

The area that makes up North SeaTac Park has long been intertwined with the Port of Seattle. Originally, the park land was a residential area that was cleared of houses beginning in the 1970s due to aviation safety regulations. It remained abandoned for about 20 years until it was reborn as North SeaTac Park in 1998.

Today, the park features a peaceful setting with a paved, flat trail (part of West Side Trail) that travels through wooded areas and past a playground, ball fields, and a frisbee golf course. West Side Trail starts several miles south of SeaTac, following along Des Moines Memorial Drive and terminating, at least for now, at North SeaTac Park.

We’ll meet at the Sunset Park parking lot, just south of North SeaTac Park. West Side Trail passes by the parking lot, crossing over S 136th St. and continuing along the west side of North SeaTac Park. We will follow the trail through the park for about 2 miles. The walk should take 45-60 minutes.

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9:00 so we can start walking promptly at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: Sunset Park parking lot: 13800 16th Ave S, SeaTac

