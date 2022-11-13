The Reporter's Notebook Podcast, Ep. 42: Algernon D'Ammassa

In this week’s episode, we’re talking to Algernon D’Ammassa. Algernon has been a reporter for the Sun-News since 2018. Before that, he was at the Deming Headlight. Earlier this month, Algernon returned to the Headlight as the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. The Headlight was recently purchased from Gannett by the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., which owns the Silver City Daily Press and Independent.

During his time in Las Cruces, Algernon was a great asset to our newsroom — and to our community. He’s not one to shy away from a big, hard-to-report story — particularly if the reporting is of vital public interest. And during his time at the Sun-News, he reported a great number of genuinely impactful stories.

This week, we’re grateful to be joined by Algernon.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.