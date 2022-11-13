ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

The Reporter's Notebook Podcast, Ep. 42: Algernon D'Ammassa

By View Comments
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0KPr_0j9MmDfX00

In this week’s episode, we’re talking to Algernon D’Ammassa. Algernon has been a reporter for the Sun-News since 2018. Before that, he was at the Deming Headlight. Earlier this month, Algernon returned to the Headlight as the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. The Headlight was recently purchased from Gannett by the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., which owns the Silver City Daily Press and Independent.

During his time in Las Cruces, Algernon was a great asset to our newsroom — and to our community. He’s not one to shy away from a big, hard-to-report story — particularly if the reporting is of vital public interest. And during his time at the Sun-News, he reported a great number of genuinely impactful stories.

This week, we’re grateful to be joined by Algernon.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitcolumbiamo.com

Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. New Mexico State

Mizzou Tigers football is back this Saturday, November 19 to face the New Mexico State Aggies. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
COLUMBIA, MO
KVIA

El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State beats New Mexico for first time since 2016

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday night. New Mexico State edged out ‘Battle of I-25’ rival, New Mexico, 73-64, in an overtime thriller at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Overtime did not seem like an option […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Fun and unique classes to take for the Spring 2023 semester

Class registration is happening right now and New Mexico State University offers a lot of fun classes that you can take to fulfill your credit hours or just to add a fun class to your schedule. Below I have listed some interesting classes to make your student schedule more fun.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy