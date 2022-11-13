Read full article on original website
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
wfxrtv.com
Huddleston Volunteer Firefighters respond to house fire to find “remnants” left of home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire, and upon arriving they say they found “remnants of what had been a 2-story home burning”. Firefighters say in a Facebook post they responded to Ashwell Ridge Drive on Thursday, Nov. 17...
WSET
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
WSET
Home catches fire in Bedford, crews site smoke detector for saving lives of family, pets
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department says a smoke detector may be the reason a family and their pets are alive following a blaze at a home on Friday morning. The department, along with Company 5 (Forest), BCoFR Medic 14-1, and Ambulance 14 were dispatched to the 1100-block of Shiloh Lane for the report of a basement fire.
WDBJ7.com
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer. VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221. Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer. VDOT said...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal crash disrupts I-64 in Staunton area Saturday, traffic resumes along I-81
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: All of I-81 is back to normal traffic flow. UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along I-81S. The ramp from I-64W to I-81S is partially back to regular traffic flow. Drivers can use the left lane, but the right lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while contractors repair the bridge railing.
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
WHSV
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke to consider new smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council will consider adopting a new ordinance requiring smoke alarms to be installed in rental properties to improve the community’s fire risk. According to a 2021 report by the National Fire Protection Association, three of five home fire deaths occurred in properties where...
WDBJ7.com
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron & Ale held their memorial Friday night for Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners, who was killed in a shooting at the restaurant last week. As of Saturday, the restaurant has re-opened. In a statement, Iron & Ale said they will be...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
WDBJ7.com
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
chathamstartribune.com
Man arrested in Piney Forest Road shooting
A Danville man was arrested today in connection with a shooting that left another man injured. DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a firearm in connection with a felony. Richardson is being held in the Danville City jail...
WSLS
Congested area on I-81 in Roanoke County cleared
The congested area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays, according to VDOT. VDOT says the congested area is at mile marker 143. As of 4:04 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles, according to VDOT.
