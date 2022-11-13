Read full article on original website
Related
Bezos urges Americans to hold off on making big-ticket purchases ahead of holidays
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession.
People Are Sharing "Trashy" Movies They Believe Are Pure Works Of Art, And Honestly, They're Not Wrong
I will never understand why White Chicks has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
People Over 30 Are Sharing The Things They No Longer Like To Do, And I Agree With Some Of These In My 20ss
"I used to LOVE doing projects like painting, gardening, household repair, etc. But at almost 43, I have less energy, more joint issues, and less flexibility and balance. I still do projects, but with not nearly the enthusiasm and energy as before."
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
Comments / 0