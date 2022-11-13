Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Truck driver faces 26 counts in school bus crash that injured more than a dozen hockey players
WARSAW, Ind. – A semi truck driver from New York now faces more than two dozen felony counts for a crash that injured 16 hockey players in northern Indiana. Three of the victims were critically hurt, police said. Victor Santos, 58, is charged with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
cbs4indy.com
Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat
BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat. The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”. The call came in at...
ABC7 Chicago
Wicked Town street gang leader held responsible for 6 murders in Chicago racketeering trial
CHICAGO -- A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. In convicting Donald "Lil' Don" Lee, jurors found that many murders committed amid...
Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say
Thieves rammed a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest and stole 23 guns, police said.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
fox32chicago.com
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
