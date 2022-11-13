Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
cbs4local.com
Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
cbs4local.com
Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show to celebrate 52 years this weekend
Artists from all over the region will showcase their work at the Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show on November 19 and 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center in downtown El Paso. Susana Visconti, President of Las Artistas said it will be an event filled with fun for the entire family.
cbs4local.com
U.S. Air Force veteran uses skills to hold various leadership roles outside the military
Meet Andrea Tawney, vice president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who used to be sergeant. “I graduated high school and went right into the military,” Tawney said. “I was actually an intelligence analyst in the military, and worked a lot overseas, worked in South America and worked a lot with the DEA agents actually in in other countries.”
El Paso News
$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
nmsuroundup.com
Fun and unique classes to take for the Spring 2023 semester
Class registration is happening right now and New Mexico State University offers a lot of fun classes that you can take to fulfill your credit hours or just to add a fun class to your schedule. Below I have listed some interesting classes to make your student schedule more fun.
Teacher invents classroom lock that makes a difference between life and death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A simple invention is making a difference between life and death after a former local teacher came up with a safety lock for school lockdowns. Crystal Salcido was an English teacher in El Paso for about a decade when she decided to quit her job to fully dedicate her time […]
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
cbs4local.com
Marathon Petroleum awards matching funds to 10 nonprofits as part of 2022 EP Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Marathon Petroleum will announce a donation of matching funds to 10 local nonprofit organizations to advance their impact, mission, and programs as part of the 2022 El Paso Giving Day. The nonprofits include Bowie High School Garden, Celebration of Our Mountains, Desert Spoon Food...
El Paso Figures That I’d Love To See Be Made Into A Biopic
Lately we've seen some truly outstanding biopics of Queen, Elton John, Weird Al Yankovic & there's even one about Ozzy in the works. But that got me thinking... what about El Paso? We've had celebrities & important figures from El Paso that I think would be PERFECT for a biopic. Like...
El Paso News
El Paso bakery to donate Thanksgiving dinners to shelter dogs in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Double Dog Bakery, a locally owned dog bakery, will be donating almost 300 shelter meals to several local adoption organizations in El Paso on Thanksgiving. According to the bakery, every animal at the Humane Society of El Paso, the Animal Rescue League and...
elpasomatters.org
Longtime El Paso irrigation manager Chuy Reyes retires
Jesus “Chuy” Reyes has stepped down as head of the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, the county’s largest and most influential irrigation district. Reyes has been replaced on an interim basis by irrigation district engineer Al Blair and by Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Aguilar. They were both recently named interim general managers.
3 More Great El Paso “Rock” Concerts for the Rest of November
Thanksgiving will be in the rearview before we know it but there are still some great live shows coming in the month of November. The music includes everything from O.G.'s death metal to Eighties synthesizer pop. Here, in chronological order are the three can’t-miss concerts for the rest of November....
cbs4local.com
Motivational speaker stops by El Paso to talk about making the most of the end of the year
With only seven weeks left in 2022 therapist, speaker and writer Michael McGill Jr. stopped by the CBS4 studios to talk about making the most of the rest of the year. "It is so critical to assess and create a vision," said McGill. He said it is important to go...
cbs4local.com
Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
El Paso, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The JSerra Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00. The Hanks High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
ktep.org
UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance Presents Zoot Suit
The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance presents the Luis Valdez classic, Zoot Suit. This still relevant, historical musical tells the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Street Gang through the eerie Sleepy Lagoon Murders, the following trial, and infamous Zoot Suit Riots. This piece highlights the truths of...
Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
