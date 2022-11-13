ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

U.S. Air Force veteran uses skills to hold various leadership roles outside the military

Meet Andrea Tawney, vice president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who used to be sergeant. "I graduated high school and went right into the military," Tawney said. "I was actually an intelligence analyst in the military, and worked a lot overseas, worked in South America and worked a lot with the DEA agents actually in in other countries."
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
LAS CRUCES, NM
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX

El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Fun and unique classes to take for the Spring 2023 semester

Class registration is happening right now and New Mexico State University offers a lot of fun classes that you can take to fulfill your credit hours or just to add a fun class to your schedule. Below I have listed some interesting classes to make your student schedule more fun.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

Longtime El Paso irrigation manager Chuy Reyes retires

Jesus "Chuy" Reyes has stepped down as head of the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, the county's largest and most influential irrigation district. Reyes has been replaced on an interim basis by irrigation district engineer Al Blair and by Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Aguilar. They were both recently named interim general managers.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance Presents Zoot Suit

The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance presents the Luis Valdez classic, Zoot Suit. This still relevant, historical musical tells the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Street Gang through the eerie Sleepy Lagoon Murders, the following trial, and infamous Zoot Suit Riots. This piece highlights the truths of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a "Family Meal," which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
