ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs Could Be Limited to 6-Core, 8-Core Configurations

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2Jpn_0j9MjySr00

According to a Bilibili forum post by ECSM_Official, AMD could unveil two new Ryzen 7000 processors featuring 3D V-Cache technology in the first half of 2023. However, he also claims that AMD may only introduce a six-core and an eight-core Zen 4 SKU with 3D V-Cache . Unfortunately, ECSM says there's no news of higher core count V-Cache chips in the works. Nonetheless, take the information with a grain of salt.

If ECSM's information is accurate, it seems AMD will start small with its next generation of 3D V-Cache chips by limiting the models to its more budget-friendly six-core and eight-core models. AMD will likely launch them as the Ryzen 5 7600X3D and Ryzen 7 7700X3D, respectively. For this generation, AMD may be extending its 3D V-Cache offers to budget-conscious consumers with the Ryzen 5 7600X3D as opposed to the last generation, which only had the Ryzen 7 5800X3D .

With two options for Ryzen 7000, this will lower the barrier to entry for 3D-Vcache chips on the AM5 platform, now that the six-core has a V-Cache option instead of the 8-core alone. But, pricing is still unknown and will play a critical role in how valuable these chips are. For example, suppose AMD follows the same pricing strategy it did with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. In that case, we're probably looking at a $100 to $150 premium for the upcoming Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache chips over their vanilla counterparts.

We don't know how performant Zen 4 with 3D V-Cache will be, but we expect it to represent a good uplift over Zen 3 . We've already seen optimizations on Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache chips that hint at bandwidth improvements for the stacked 3D cache itself, and this is just one of the improvements we know about right now.

ECSM also shared new rumors on more CPUs and motherboard chipsets coming soon in 2023, including AMD's budget A620 chipset and AM5-based APUs. The A620 chipset seemingly arrives in Q2 of 2023 and is even cheaper than B650, while the mysterious AMD APU has no set due date or known specifications. But, ECSM says this APU will have a reduced memory frequency of 4800 MHz, suggesting it might run on an older CPU architecture like Zen 3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Android Headlines

MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops

Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
Android Headlines

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is not a 64-bit only SoC after all

MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity 9200 flagship processor is not a 64-bit only SoC. The company confirmed to Android Authority that the chipset supports 32-bit operations as well. The product’s landing page on the Taiwanese firm’s official website suggests it to be 64-bit only. According to the new report,...
HAWAII STATE
aiexpress.io

Cerebras’ Andromeda supercomputer has 13.5M cores that can do an exaflop in AI computing

Cerebras Methods is unveiling Andromeda, a 13.5 million-core synthetic intelligence (AI) supercomputer that may function at greater than an exaflop for AI functions. The system is manufactured from servers with wafer-size “chips,” every with lots of of hundreds of cores, but it surely takes up loads much less house and is much more highly effective than peculiar servers with normal central processing items (CPUs).
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
The Associated Press

TYAN Introduces HPC, Cloud and Storage Server Platforms Featuring 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors at SC22

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- TYAN ®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, brings the latest HPC, cloud and storage platforms powered by AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processors for the next generation server architecture and energy efficiency at SC22, Booth #2000 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas through November 17th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005027/en/ TYAN Server Platforms Powered by AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processors are Designed for the Next Generation Server Architecture (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy