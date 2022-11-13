Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Tigers rally late but come up short in loss to Billikens
ST. LOUIS — They were good in spurts. They just weren’t good enough to beat a tough and experienced Saint Louis team, on the road. Down 14 with under four minutes to play, the Memphis Tigers put together a 14 to 2 run to draw within two at 86-84. The Tigers wouldn’t score again with […]
Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
247Sports
Memphis vs. Saint Louis: For the sake of their season, Tigers must set the tone early
The 2022-23 Memphis Tigers basketball team entered their opening contest against Vanderbilt University with a lot of question marks and came out on the other side looking ready to face the early season gauntlet in its way. They have already flashed the Penny Hardaway-esque defensive identity that, at times, can be nightmarish for opposing teams.
actionnews5.com
Tigers men’s soccer makes NCAA Tournament for first time since 2004
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament on Monday, the Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team is headed to Saint Louis. This is the first at-large bid for the program and the very first time the program has gone to the National Tournament since the 2004 season and just the third time in the program’s entire history.
CBS Sports
How to watch Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-1; Missouri 3-0 The Missouri Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The Tigers were the big favorite in...
SLU Billikens men’s team advances to NCAA Tournament with conference championship
The SLU Billikens men’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA Tournament again this season! SLU beat Loyola 3-2 in penalty kicks to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship game on Sunday at Hermann Stadium. It’s familiar territory for the SLU Men’s soccer program. This will be their 50th appearance in the NCAA post season […]
edglentoday.com
Five Players From 2022 IHSA Class 4A State Champion Edwardsville Baseball Team Sign Letters Of Intent To Play In College
EDWARDSVILLE - Five members of the Edwardsville High School 2022 IHSA Class 4A state championship baseball team signed letters of intent to attend various colleges in a ceremony held Wednesday night at the high school's Media Center. Riley Iffrig, an infielder, signed to play at Indiana State University in Terre...
St. Louis American
Saying Good-Bye to a Legend
The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
KMOV
Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
KMOV
St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- Some St. Louis Cardinals tickets will go on sale Friday morning. The ‘Red Friday’ sale will give fans a chance to get some single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs. The packs are centered around some of the upcoming season’s highest-demand games, including Opening Day and the Cubs series.
stlpinchhits.com
Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.
His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
rejournals.com
How strong is the commercial real estate market in St. Louis? That depends on what you mean by ‘St. Louis’
Is demand strong for commercial real estate in St. Louis? Are investors looking for industrial and multifamily space here in which to sink their dollars? Are vacancy rates falling in retail strip centers? Are companies searching out Class-A office space?. The answers depend upon how you define the St. Louis...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis
Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
