CBS Chicago

Man injured after hit by falling glass from Chicago highrise

CHICAGO (CBS) --  In Streeterville, part of a window on a high rise came crashing down onto Illinois Street.It happened at the corner of Illinois and St. Clair in the 200 block of West Illinois Tuesday morning around 8:50. The glass shattered onto the sidewalk. Police blocked off part of St. Clair while investigating what caused the window to fall.Police said a 37-year-old man told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a shattered window. He had minor cuts to his forehead and ear. The man was treated and released on the scene.
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
fox32chicago.com

Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles

CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
WIFR

One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
