Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
fox32chicago.com
Outpouring of support for St. Ignatius College Prep hockey players injured in crash
CHICAGO - There has been a lot of concern and support for the student athletes involved in a horrific bus crash over the weekend. The St. Ignatius College Prep community will gather for a special prayer service for the school’s JV hockey team, at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Church.
Man injured after hit by falling glass from Chicago highrise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Streeterville, part of a window on a high rise came crashing down onto Illinois Street.It happened at the corner of Illinois and St. Clair in the 200 block of West Illinois Tuesday morning around 8:50. The glass shattered onto the sidewalk. Police blocked off part of St. Clair while investigating what caused the window to fall.Police said a 37-year-old man told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a shattered window. He had minor cuts to his forehead and ear. The man was treated and released on the scene.
River North doorman carjacked, threatened with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police said a doorman at a residential building in River North, on Kingsbury near Ontario was targeted. A man followed him into the building and grabbed a fire extinguisher, threatening to hit him with it and demanding the keys to his car.
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
Person found shot on property of Oak Brook Hilton: Police
Westmont police said the male victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Midwest Road, property of the Oakbrook Hilton. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and was listed in stable condition after surgery.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
cwbchicago.com
Parolee hijacked car with baby inside, drove 2 blocks with the father on the hood
Prosecutors say a Chicago man on parole for armed robbery carjacked an SUV with a 2-month-old baby in the back seat, then drove two blocks with the child’s father clinging to the vehicle’s hood. Pherris Harrington, 26, was ordered held without bail by Judge Charles Beach on Tuesday...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
WIFR
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Carjacked Amazon truck crashes into several vehicles on West Side, 1 injured, Chicago police say
In all, that suspect crashed into four vehicles on the West Side before being taken into custody, Chicago police said.
Tow-truck driver fatally shot in armpit while driving in West Loop, crashed into bus stop
CHICAGO — A tow-truck driver was fatally shot in the armpit while he was driving near the West Loop Sunday night. According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving a tow-truck, heading westbound around the 1900 West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. when unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at him and fled. Police […]
Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles
NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday […]
