Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas to receive $15M from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
Voters refuse to increase Kan. legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The Associated Press called the election on Tuesday, a week after Election Day. Voters...
Nate Butler prepares to serve in the Kansas House
Nate Butler, Junction City, is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Based on the results of last Tuesday's election he was the clear front runner. Butler wants to work reduce inflation. "We've got to do something to help offset some of the costs. I'm...
Kan. GOP wants to sanction Republicans who signed Pyle petition
TOPEKA — Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle’s post-election critique of why Republican Derek Schmidt lost to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly did nothing to soothe Kansas Republican Party leaders frustrated by Pyle’s insurgent conservative campaign. Kelly prevailed with 490,208 or 49% of the vote to Schmidt’s 470,243 or...
Kan. school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special-ed services
TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
DEA seized record amount of fentanyl in the Kan., 2 other states
KANSAS CITY — The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division that includes Kansas, Missouri and Illinois broke its fentanyl seizure record in fiscal year 2022 with more than 671 pounds of the deadly opioid seized through the region. That’s a 41% increase over the 396 pounds seized in the...
Refusal to remove ‘divisive’ books could be demise of area library
ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0