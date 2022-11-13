Gabby Windey 31,, and Vinny Guadagnino seem to be taking a flirty turn since her recent split from Erich Schwer, 29. Gabby, 31, and Vinny, 35, are both competing on the 31st season of Dancing With The Stars — but have seemingly taken their chemistry to Instagram (which fans quickly noticed) — especially when Vinny called her his “baby mamma” while saying “good job.” Her reply back? Calling the Jersey Shore star her “main man.” The two have also been commenting on several of each other’s photos.

15 MINUTES AGO