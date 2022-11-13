Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida redshirt tracker
Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier has made it abundantly clear that he does not view age or experience as barriers when evaluating whether or not one of his players is ready for game reps, adding that he anticipated having several true freshmen filling at least key reserve roles, if not more, this season.
Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal
Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date
Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?
Diwun Black dismissed from Florida football team
Florida junior linebacker Diwun Black is no longer a member of the UF football program after the program opted to part ways with Black, Swamp247 has learned. As of Wednesday afternoon, Black was no longer listed on UF's roster on Floridagators.com. "I have officially enter(ed) the transfer portal," Black posted...
White recaps Florida, previews Tennessee matchup
South Carolina’s defense will have a big challenge on its hands on Saturday when Tennessee and its high-powered offense make its way to Columbia. The Gamecocks are coming off a tough loss in Gainesville on Saturday as their defense gave up 515 total yards which included 374 rushing yards. South Carolina's defense did improve in the second half as it did all it could to keep the team in the game, but the offense could not get anything going and would turn the ball over on the first three possessions of the half.
Florida roster departure tracker and scholarship chart
As Florida enters the homestretch of its first season under the direction of head coach Billy Napier, the teams long-anticipating roster turnover has commenced. It's far from atypical when a team enters its inaugural offseason under the direction of a new coaching regime. The process started after Florida lost to...
Florida commits and targets in updated 2024 Top247 rankings
The Florida Gators coaching staff currently holds two verbal commitments for the class of 2024. Florida's 2024 recruiting class currently sits at No. 13 overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, but there are still many targets left on the board and spots to fill in that class. The Gators have many offers out in that class already as they try to piece together another impressive recruiting class under head coach Billy Napier.
Josh Heupel talks Jalin Hyatt, pass protection & special teams on SEC teleconference
Tennessee is looking for its 10th win of the season when it plays at South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The fifth-ranked Vols bounced back from the Georgia loss and played their final game at Neyland Stadium in the rout of Missouri last week and now faces a night game against the 6-4 Gamecocks. Ahead of Tennessee heading to South Carolina, Vols head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
Satterfield: 'I need to get our guys playing better'
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield spent time with members of the media on Wednesday for his weekly press conference. It was Satterfield’s first interview since the 38-6 loss at Florida, where the offense gained 237 total yards and didn’t score a single point. In terms of yardage, it was the second-lowest single-game output of the season, ahead of only the Missouri game from a couple of weeks earlier.
Gators WR Trent Whittemore to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced his intention Monday night to imminently enter the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate student. "I've been a Gator fan for as long as I can remember. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Florida and earned my degree. Thanks to Coach McElwain, Coach Mullen and Coach Napier for their parts in my journey," Whittemore posted to social media. "A special thanks also to Coach Gonzales, Coach KC and Coach Savage for all they poured into me. Most of all I appreciate the relationships built and time spend with my teammates. It's the friendships and the memories that I will treasure most. With that being said, I have now entered the transfer portal as a graduate student."
Tight end Nick Elksnis announces plan to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt freshman tight end Nick Elksnis announced his plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5 via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. A former three-star prospect who was in his second season with the Gators, Elksnis participated in Florida's first five games this season but primarily worked on special teams while receiving very few offensive reps. He has spent the subsequent weeks on Florida's injury report and was observed in an arm sling, though the specifics of his ailment were never made clear.
Florida is surging ahead in recruiting for 2023 | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins detail the latest in recruiting news for the Florida Gators as they continue to make moves to improve their roster in 2023.
Florida is chipping away at Ohio State commit 4-star RB Mark Fletcher | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the Florida Gators attempting to flip 4-star RB Mark Fletcher away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Starke, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Starke, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Forest High School basketball team will have a game with Bradford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake. Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter. Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument. The victim told officers that Hill hit him...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint
Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
WCJB
Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
WCJB
Semi-truck pulling trailer with fertilizer rolls over, spills onto road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A messy situation delayed traffic exiting I-75 on Tuesday morning. State troopers say that a semi-truck pulling a trailer with fertilizer was heading south on the interstate. The driver then went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit. The driver overcorrected, causing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV auditor resigns, will stay until January
Gainesville city auditor Ginger Bigbie turned in her resignation last week and will leave the city on Jan. 13, according to a Sun article. Bigbie is one of six charter officer positions hired by the city commission. These officers then oversee all other Gainesville employees. In the past 18 months,...
