fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name the 40 biggest players NOT going to the World Cup?

12 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?. In 2010, Ronaldinho was one of the stars involved in Nike's big TV...
fourfourtwo.com

In the mag: Stars of the World Cup! Messi and Ronaldo’s last dance, Neymar and Mbappe’s big chance and the birth of Jude Bellingham and Brennan Johnson. PLUS Nike Cage, Micah Richards, Fabio Grosso, Joshua Kimmich AND a mysterious World Cup curse

Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having wracked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called 'Searching For Shineys', is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.
fourfourtwo.com

The very unofficial England-ish football supporter’s jumper

Want to stay warm and stylish as you support your national side on the world stage this winter? A limited number of the ‘very unofficial England-ish football supporter jumpers’ are now available thanks to Lucozade. Watching England in the cold depths of winter is an unusual experience. A...
fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I feel betrayed by Manchester United"

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken shots at the club, manager Erik ten Hag and even Wayne Rooney's looks in a fiery interview with Piers Morgan. Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Manchester United, the club's manager Erik ten Hag and claims he feels "betrayed" in a stunning interview with Piers Morgan.
fourfourtwo.com

Fabio Grosso recalls scoring against Germany at World Cup 2006 before netting the decisive penalty in the final shootout

"When I see it back now, I still feel the same overwhelming sensations – it’s difficult to put them into words," Grosso explains to FourFourTwo. When Italy were preparing for their 2006 World Cup campaign in Germany, all of the attention was on what Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Cannavaro could do to help recover Italian football's reputation following the Calciopoli scandal. Quite simply, no one was expecting a low-profile left-back from Palermo to be their most important player.

