"When I see it back now, I still feel the same overwhelming sensations – it’s difficult to put them into words," Grosso explains to FourFourTwo. When Italy were preparing for their 2006 World Cup campaign in Germany, all of the attention was on what Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Cannavaro could do to help recover Italian football's reputation following the Calciopoli scandal. Quite simply, no one was expecting a low-profile left-back from Palermo to be their most important player.

1 DAY AGO