Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
AMBER Alert discontinued, but search goes on for 13-year-old from San Antonio, DPS says
SANANTONIO - The Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from the Northwest Side of San Antonio has been called off. DPS discontinued the Amber Alert due to no new leads returning from the Amber Alert. Joanna Luna is still an active missing. Police say Joanna was last seen...
KSAT 12
5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street. According to police, officers were following...
KSAT 12
Jourdanton Police Department identify person of interest in animal cruelty case
JOURDANTON, Texas – The Jourdanton Police Department and the Atascosa County Animal Control Authority saved 10 dogs on Nov. 4. The animals were rescued from a property that was surrounded by debris, including home appliances, suitcases, trash bins, and strollers. Ten days later, authorities continue to make progress in...
foxsanantonio.com
Police still searching for San Antonio man reported missing since October
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for Jonathan Wilson. Wilson is a white male who is bald and has green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen back in October 23, 2022, wearing a light-colored jean jacket, black slacks, and a baseball cap on the 1500 block of Thousand Oaks.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.
foxsanantonio.com
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
Police investigating deadly crash after man hit by 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler truck on the east side of town Tuesday night. The fatal accident happened around 9:02 p.m. on Rigsby at Bermuda. Police arrived at the location and found a man of unknown age, unresponsive on the roadway.
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen shot by a police officer, is awake, playing with Legos, family says
Cantu still potentially faces one more surgery along with lengthy rehab, according to his family.
KENS 5
Over 4,500 catalytic converters were stolen in San Antonio the past two years, and police can’t say they made a single arrest
SAN ANTONIO — Catalytic converters have become a popular crime of opportunity. According to a Triple-A report from July, the number of insurance claims from catalytic converter thefts across Texas has jumped 5,300% since 2019. Bexar County ranks No. 4 for the number of catalytic converter insurance claims, according...
KSAT 12
Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one
San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
KENS 5
DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov....
foxsanantonio.com
Man dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler on the East Side. Police said the victim was illegally stowed in the top portion of the cab of the 18 wheeler before he was killed. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday along Rigsby Avenue...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu awake 6 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is awake and smiling nearly six weeks after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, a photo posted by the family shows. The teen’s father, Erik Cantu Sr., shared an update on the GoFundMe site Friday...
KSAT 12
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
Homeowner claims he killed suspected intruder; victim's mother says they knew each other
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly shooting over the weekend happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Hazel Street. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a call of a suspected intruder being gunned down by a homeowner. Now, the mother of the...
'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows
SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side. After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash. When police arrived at the...
foxsanantonio.com
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed while sitting inside a car with his wife outside a West Side home Sunday. The man was identified as 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s cause of death is still pending....
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
Comments / 0