ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Police still searching for San Antonio man reported missing since October

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for Jonathan Wilson. Wilson is a white male who is bald and has green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen back in October 23, 2022, wearing a light-colored jean jacket, black slacks, and a baseball cap on the 1500 block of Thousand Oaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one

San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy