Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Date With New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to be moving on from Tom Brady. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback after more than a decade of marriage, was reportedly spotted on a date with a new man over the weekend. The New York Post had the details. "Gisele Bündchen appears to have...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

We’ve reached Week 11 in fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be key to fantasy success. That means fantasy football owners could use some advice with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em tight ends. Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench? Here’s the […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11

Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s ‘split backfield’ comments leave Christian McCaffrey fantasy managers shaking their heads

Following Week 10’s 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are riding high, one step closer to supplanting the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West division. Sunday’s action also saw the return of running back Elijah Mitchell, who surprisingly led the 49ers’ backfield with 18 carries. In speaking with the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the distribution of touches between Mitchell and running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dave Kluge of Footballguys.
Did Patrick Mahomes just call Justin Herbert the best QB in the NFL?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 11 in a matchup between two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, Mahomes dropped some huge praise on Herbert, who he believes can do certain things no one else can, including himself. Via […] The post Did Patrick Mahomes just call Justin Herbert the best QB in the NFL? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, emotionally speaks out on QB’s NFL future after concussion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed Week 10’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a concussion. Head injuries are undoubtedly one of the scariest aspects of football or any contact sport, and the long-term adverse ramifications of repeated concussions have been well-documented. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, opened up about her concerns for […] The post Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, emotionally speaks out on QB’s NFL future after concussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
