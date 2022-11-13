Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Mike McCarthy losing to his former team, Packers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hide his frustration after the team’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. And he knows very well that head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the same. McCarthy previously served as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Date With New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to be moving on from Tom Brady. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback after more than a decade of marriage, was reportedly spotted on a date with a new man over the weekend. The New York Post had the details. "Gisele Bündchen appears to have...
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
Micah Parsons shares hilarious Madden fact about Packers rookie Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson came out of nowhere Sunday to help rescue his team from losing its sixth game in a row. Watson dominated the Dallas Cowboys defense and finished with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four receptions and eight targets in a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Michigan football player expected to enter NFL Draft, according to Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines are having a ton of success so far in the 2022 college football season and among the chief reasons for that is senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. Via Aaron McMann...
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
We’ve reached Week 11 in fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be key to fantasy success. That means fantasy football owners could use some advice with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em tight ends. Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench? Here’s the […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s ‘split backfield’ comments leave Christian McCaffrey fantasy managers shaking their heads
Following Week 10’s 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are riding high, one step closer to supplanting the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West division. Sunday’s action also saw the return of running back Elijah Mitchell, who surprisingly led the 49ers’ backfield with 18 carries. In speaking with the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the distribution of touches between Mitchell and running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dave Kluge of Footballguys.
Did Patrick Mahomes just call Justin Herbert the best QB in the NFL?
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 11 in a matchup between two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, Mahomes dropped some huge praise on Herbert, who he believes can do certain things no one else can, including himself. Via […] The post Did Patrick Mahomes just call Justin Herbert the best QB in the NFL? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, emotionally speaks out on QB’s NFL future after concussion
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed Week 10’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a concussion. Head injuries are undoubtedly one of the scariest aspects of football or any contact sport, and the long-term adverse ramifications of repeated concussions have been well-documented. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, opened up about her concerns for […] The post Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, emotionally speaks out on QB’s NFL future after concussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
