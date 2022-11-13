Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter skins in Minecraft
In anticipation of the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Minecraft modders are giving you a way to play as one of the new starters. Pokemon fans likely are already set on their first major decision in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Whether to choose Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco as their starter.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players rage over “ridiculous” Ursaluna evolution requirements
Pokemon Go players who missed the opportunity to evolve their Urasaring into an Ursaluna on Teddiursa Community Day are now raging at the ridiculous requirements for its Hisuian evolution. Teddiursa Community Day was on November 12 introducing the Hisuain evolution of Ursaing into Pokemon Go. And as a bonus, players...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers slam Niantic’s “worthless” Zorua apology gift box
Pokemon Go trainers are slamming Niantic after they issued a “worthless” free box to apologize for issues with Zorua’s initial launch. On October 25, Niantic began introducing Zorua into Pokemon Go by making the creature spawn before and after Shuppet Spotlight Hour. However, it was quickly removed...
dexerto.com
Pokemon cartridge vending machine is a Game Boy fan’s dream
A Reddit user recently stumbled across a Game Boy cartridge vending machine in a mall, one filled with Pokemon game cartridges. Developer Game Freak produced ten Pokemon games for the Game Boy consoles, debuting internationally with the release of Pokemon Red and Blue in 1998 on the Game Boy. Nintendo...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Live beta finally hits US with global launch
The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live beta is finally available in the US as the company has officially launched the app globally. More than nine months after its initial announcement, the beta for Pokemon TCG Live is officially available worldwide. As the first mention of the new Pokemon TCG online game...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player stopped by police after scanning Pokestops at local park
A Pokemon Go player was left feeling embarrassed after they were stopped by police officers after scanning Pokestops in their local park during the recent Team Go Rocket event. Back in December 2021, Pokemon Go launched the ability to power up Pokestops and gyms around the world by scanning their...
dexerto.com
xQC defends Hasan after Trainwreck claims Twitch gives him special treatment
XQc has spoken up on Hasan’s behalf after Trainwreck claimed that he and Pokimane are the only streamers Twitch will “take care of” in the long run. On November 12, Trainwreck joined Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on a stream where they ended up discussing the state of Twitch. In a quick rant, Train explained that he believes Twitch wants to make some creators “feel cornered” so that they won’t attempt to leave the streaming service behind.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are over the moon with FOV slider change
Warzone 2 adds a long-awaited FOV slider to the battle royale, leaving console players rejoiced as their prayers were finally answered. A FOV slider allows players to adjust their field of view to be more zoomed in or out. A wider FOV allows players to see enemies they have missed otherwise. Only PC players had access to the feature in the original Warzone, driving console players crazy.
dexerto.com
xQc blasts “degenerate” Twitch viewers who swatted his old houses
Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit out at some “degenerate” viewers who coordinated swattings and raids on his old homes, even though the properties were empty. Over the last couple of years, some of Twitch’s top stars have been hit with regular SWAT raids, as some viewers contact their local police departments to elicit the highest response possible. These hoaxes, sadly, have not gone away despite some viewers getting in trouble for calling them in.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans put on red alert Rockstar drop map size clue
Rockstar Games has opened the door to a feature that could give GTA 6 fans an idea of how big the next map will be. The game developers have been keeping their cards firmly to their chest since announcing GTA 6 was in development back in February, where they broke a record on Twitter for interactions.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
Twitch viewers disgusted as ExtraEmily targeted by racist comment during IRL stream
Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was accosted by a stranger in Mcdonald’s, who appeared to mock her streaming and make comments about her race, perplexing and disgusting viewers in equal measure. ExtraEmily has gained popularity on Twitch in 2022 after a number of appearances on other streams, most notably OTK’s ‘Schooled’...
dexerto.com
How to disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2: Proximity chat explained
Warzone 2 proximity chat is a new audio feature that is set to debut upon the game’s release. Here’s everything we know about proximity chat. Warzone 2 features numerous new mechanics and systems that aim to make the game stand out from its predecessor. From the AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites to new vehicles, there is plenty for players to delve into.
dexerto.com
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
dexerto.com
Best FOV settings for Warzone 2 on PlayStation, PC & Xbox
An FOV slider is finally available in Warzone 2 as players across console and PC can now set their preferred Field of View in the Call of Duty Battle Royale. From where to find this setting to our recommended FOV, here’s everything you need to know. After years of...
dexerto.com
Eminem was once pitched for a GTA movie but Rockstar Games turned it down
GTA co-creator Sam Houser allegedly shut down the idea of a GTA movie starring Eminem, the film having been pitched to him just after the release of GTA 3. While it seems like almost every major video game franchise is getting a film or TV show adaptation at the moment, the gaming industry has never had the best reputation when it comes to creating movies or shows based on the source material.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson worried it will “end up like Titanfall” amid rampant cheating
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has expressed concern that the BR could “end up like Titanfall” amid more cheating problems in the ongoing Season 15. HisWattson has forged a reputation as one of Apex Legends’ most talented players, recently moving out of his trailer as a result of his breakout year on Twitch.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends has a new lowest-picked legend as Crypto overtakes
Crypto has finally moved up the rankings and is no longer the lowest-picked character in Apex Legends, but who’s taken his place?. Arriving all the way back in Season 3 of Apex Legends, Crypto has never managed to retain a high pick rate since joining the roster. His extremely...
dexerto.com
What is Unhinged in Warzone 2.0? WZ2 new game mode, playlist explained
Warzone 2 introduces a new playlist called Unhinged and if you’re wondering how it works, you’ve come to the right place. Activision has shaken things up with a massive update for Warzone 2, Season 1, with the patch notes revealing a number of weapon buffs and nerfs already.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players demand aim assist nerf as controller pros dominate ALGS
Apex Legends pros who use controller have been dominating the new ALGS season in North America, however some players want to use it as a force for change. The debate between controller and keyboard/mouse dominance has been raging among gamers for years, but it’s further been put under the microscope in recent years.
Comments / 0