Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit out at some “degenerate” viewers who coordinated swattings and raids on his old homes, even though the properties were empty. Over the last couple of years, some of Twitch’s top stars have been hit with regular SWAT raids, as some viewers contact their local police departments to elicit the highest response possible. These hoaxes, sadly, have not gone away despite some viewers getting in trouble for calling them in.

1 DAY AGO