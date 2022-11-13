Read full article on original website
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
Technician Online
NC State wins with triple digit scoring to beat Florida International
Led by blazing performances from graduate guard Jarkel Joiner and senior guard Casey Morsell, NC State men’s basketball (3-0) defeated FIU (2-1) in a high-scoring game with a final score of 107-75. The Wolfpack is now three wins deep into its current five game homestand and seems to have found its stride on both sides of the court.
nsjonline.com
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
What we’ve learned about Duke basketball following its loss to Kansas Tuesday night
The Duke Blue Devils failed to take care of the basketball, turning it over a whopping 18 times, and shot poorly on 3-pointers in losing a top-10 showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks
Technician Online
Tobacco Road arrives at PNC Arena: A brief history of the Governor’s Cup
For over 100 years, next-door neighbors UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State have had one of the most deeply rooted and bitter rivalries in all of North Carolina. Separated by just 25 miles, these schools have had many classic and memorable games in a variety of sports. Football, basketball and baseball...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
Technician Online
Wolfpack Men’s Basketball triumphs in exhibition match
On Nov. 2, NC State men’s basketball beat Lees-Mcrae in their exhibition match. NC State dominated over Lees-Mcrae with a large margin of 107-59. Video by Ankith Krishna. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
ACC Now podcast: UNC, NC State heading in different directions and what it all means
While UNC clinched the Coastal, NC State suffered its first truly bad loss of the season. The N&O’s Luke DeCock and Andrew Carter on what it all means, the Tar Heels’ CFP prognosis and why this season is truly torturous for Pack fans.
Technician Online
NC State football’s offense struggles in disappointing loss to Boston College
Following a promising performance against Wake Forest last week, NC State football’s offense struggled to find a groove nearly all night against Boston College. The Pack ultimately lost 21-20. After scoring two straight touchdowns in the beginning of the game, questionable play calling resulted in a failure to reach the end zone for the rest of the night.
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne football coach dismissed
DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek
Backed by Raleigh developer John Kane, Swing Racquet + Paddle will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts and more.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
