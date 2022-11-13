Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
Rerouted Frontier flight lands at TPA after passenger found with 2 box cutters
TAMPA, Fla. — A flight headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement. The flight left Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) at 7:23 p.m. However, the authorities elected...
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
WLWT 5
Airline: Flight from CVG diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
ATLANTA — A flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night after an incident onboard. A man is now being held by federal authorities in Atlanta after causing a Tampa bound Frontier Airlines Flight to divert to Atlanta about an hour after departing from CVG.
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
Hotbins, an Amazon return store where prices change daily, opens in Tampa
It could be a box of pampers, or it could be an Xbox, you don't really know!
Deputies release description of 2 wanted in deadly Tampa hit-and-run
Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.
Small plane crashes in Florida Everglades
Two people escaped injury when a small plane crashed into the Florida Everglades Monday afternoon.
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
WFLA’s Jeff Berardelli named top local TV meteorologist in America
Jeff Berardelli, WFLA's chief meteorologist and climate specialist, has been named the top local TV meteorologist in the country by international media group Broadcasting + Cable.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
NOLA.com
Senior RTA employee put on leave amid report of secret, second job in Tampa
A senior employee at the RTA has been placed on administrative leave after a report that she simultaneously held a top job at a transit agency in Tampa. Teri Wright, a senior director of communications for the agency, has been put on paid leave “until further notice,” according to an RTA spokesperson.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa
At least one person has died after a crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa Monday night.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
South Tampa residents demand change for dangerous intersection
A small cross, flowers and painted well wishes mark the spot at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue in South Tampa where two Plant High School students were killed on a motorcycle in Dec. 2021.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
fox13news.com
Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
