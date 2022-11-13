ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency

A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
TAMPA, FL

