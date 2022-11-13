Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
City of Framingham Searching For Citizen Participation Officer, Again
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at the City Council meeting that the City of Framingham will be advertising for a Citizen Participation Officer, again, as the person approved by the City Council has declined the job. The Sisitsky administration selected Pamela Nichols to be the...
City of Framingham Hires Attorney Bradley To New Legal Department; Hires Shaw As Administrator
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a woman lawyer to its new legal department. In August, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky hired attorney Kathryn Fallon, who had been employed with the City of Malden, to be the new City Solicitor and to head up the new in-house legal team.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
MAPS Announces Pereira as New Chief Program Officer
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) announced the promotion of Alirio Pereira, as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. Pereira will oversee all MAPS programs and services and provide guidance, supervision, and professional development to MAPS program management staff. Born and raised...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
1 Framingham High will hold letter night for fall athletes tonight at the high school at 5. 2. The Framingham Business Association will hold its November meeting today at noon at La Cantina restaurant on Route 135. 3. Senate President Karen Spilka will be the guest speaker at the 127th...
valleypatriot.com
PAYING ATTENTION: Mayor Integrity Hires Councilor Jim McCarty’s Brother
When Neil Perry was elected Mayor of Methuen three years ago, he promised to put a stop to the nepotism and “good old boy network” in Methuen City Hall. Three years later he has shown he is no different than previous mayors, dolling out city jobs for political advantage.
Framingham Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Interfaith Community Association invites you the public to its community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. It will be co-hosted by Temple Beth Sholom and Faith Community Church at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road in Framingham. It is also available live-...
Wayland Police To Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People Of Wayland on Wednesday
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman is pleased to be welcoming citizens of Nipmuc Nation during Native American Heritage Month for an unveiling of Wayland Police’s new badge, which honors Nipmuc Nation Native Americans and was designed in coordination with the organization. The ceremony will take place on...
Framingham Library Hosting Food Felt Workshop Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is holding a food felt workshop in its SparkLab on Saturday, November 19. The workshop is for those ages 8 and older. Make fun foods out of felt and turn it into a magnet or ornament. The free event is at the main...
Framingham Mayor Speaks at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky spoke at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast, this morning, November 13. This was just the third in-person breakfast since the pandemic. The first was in September, when Dr. Charles Steinberg, with the Worcester Red Sox spoke. Mayor Sisitsky discuss what...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
WCVB
New data shows Massachusetts towns where deer strikes are most common
BOSTON — Deer crashes in Massachusetts are increasing, and a new report shows where they are the most common. Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,656 – the highest number on record since 2002, according to a AAA. The top Massachusetts...
15th Annual Framingham High School Holiday Market Place on December 3
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th Annual Framingham High School holiday market place will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Framingham High’s gym. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for seniors, and free for those under age 18. The market place...
Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
wgbh.org
Customers, staff reflect on closing of 'landmark' Rotmans furniture store in Worcester
For more than 40 years, a large sign reading “ROTMANS” on a sprawling red-brick building defined a stretch of Interstate 290 in Worcester, inviting people to one of the largest furniture stores in New England. Now, another sign is on the building: “GOING OUT OF BUSINESS.”. Rotmans...
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
Medal of Liberty Presented to Family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
NECN
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department
A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0