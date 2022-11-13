ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

MAPS Announces Pereira as New Chief Program Officer

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) announced the promotion of Alirio Pereira, as its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. Pereira will oversee all MAPS programs and services and provide guidance, supervision, and professional development to MAPS program management staff. Born and raised...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PAYING ATTENTION: Mayor Integrity Hires Councilor Jim McCarty’s Brother

When Neil Perry was elected Mayor of Methuen three years ago, he promised to put a stop to the nepotism and “good old boy network” in Methuen City Hall. Three years later he has shown he is no different than previous mayors, dolling out city jobs for political advantage.
Framingham Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Interfaith Community Association invites you the public to its community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. It will be co-hosted by Temple Beth Sholom and Faith Community Church at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road in Framingham. It is also available live-...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department

A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
WORCESTER, MA
Framingham, MA
