1,200 runners participate in Honor Run half-marathon to support veterans

In an effort to support veterans, more than 1,000 people participated in the Honor Run half-marathon Sunday morning.

The marathon was celebrating its 8th year, and there was also a 10K and 5K that people could participate in.

The half-marathon, which sponsors an honor flight each year, raised thousands of dollars to send more than 80 veterans on an honor flight.

Those veterans that will receive an honor flight include those who have served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. They'll fly to Washington D.C. for a day to visit the war memorials.

WCPO's own meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark also emceed the event.

Jason Keith, an Army cadet at the University of Cincinnati, said it means a lot to play a small part in sending Tri-State veterans to D.C.

"It was important for me I think because of the reason why I joined ROTC — to serve my country," Keith said. "I've always been passionate about it and I wanted to come out today to do the same thing to honor those who served before me."

The race saw 1,200 people turn out to raise money and support veterans.

Keith said the morning's turnout gave him hope.

"It makes me feel like people still care about the past, and they still care about the future of our country," Keith said.

Cody Shively also wanted to be able to honor veterans Sunday, but for him being able to participate in the race is an honor in itself.

Shively was injured in a school bus crash years ago, and even though doctors told him he wouldn't be able to walk or talk again — here he is today.

"After that school bus crash I was in, I mean they thought I would never be able to do any of this stuff," Shively said. "It's such a great honor doing this for all the veterans out there that served and are currently serving our armed forces."

READ MORE:

Mayerson JCC hopes their Oy Vey 5K raises thousands

More than 1,500 people showed their support for veterans at the DAV 5K

Fairfield Army veteran describes training Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline