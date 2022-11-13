ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

1,200 runners participate in Honor Run half-marathon to support veterans

By Jessica Hart, Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DSvu_0j9MiUHo00

In an effort to support veterans, more than 1,000 people participated in the Honor Run half-marathon Sunday morning.

The marathon was celebrating its 8th year, and there was also a 10K and 5K that people could participate in.

The half-marathon, which sponsors an honor flight each year, raised thousands of dollars to send more than 80 veterans on an honor flight.

Those veterans that will receive an honor flight include those who have served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. They'll fly to Washington D.C. for a day to visit the war memorials.

WCPO's own meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark also emceed the event.

Jason Keith, an Army cadet at the University of Cincinnati, said it means a lot to play a small part in sending Tri-State veterans to D.C.

"It was important for me I think because of the reason why I joined ROTC — to serve my country," Keith said. "I've always been passionate about it and I wanted to come out today to do the same thing to honor those who served before me."

The race saw 1,200 people turn out to raise money and support veterans.

Keith said the morning's turnout gave him hope.

"It makes me feel like people still care about the past, and they still care about the future of our country," Keith said.

Cody Shively also wanted to be able to honor veterans Sunday, but for him being able to participate in the race is an honor in itself.

Shively was injured in a school bus crash years ago, and even though doctors told him he wouldn't be able to walk or talk again — here he is today.

"After that school bus crash I was in, I mean they thought I would never be able to do any of this stuff," Shively said. "It's such a great honor doing this for all the veterans out there that served and are currently serving our armed forces."

READ MORE:
Mayerson JCC hopes their Oy Vey 5K raises thousands
More than 1,500 people showed their support for veterans at the DAV 5K
Fairfield Army veteran describes training Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle

Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
NEWPORT, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions

Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
HILLSBORO, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati

A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design

COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
MORROW, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy