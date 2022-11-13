ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Technician Online

Kochetkov records first career NHL shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks

In their first road win in regulation since Oct. 24, the Carolina Hurricanes handed the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-0 loss at United Center in Chicago, Illinois Monday, Nov. 14. The Hurricanes’ (10-5-1) shutout was led by the endeavors of goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who handled Chicago’s (6-6-3) 27 shots on goal almost effortlessly. Kochetkov, who was recalled from the AHL early last week following goaltender Frederick Andersen’s in-practice injury, performed with the skill of a seasoned netminder.
CHICAGO, IL

