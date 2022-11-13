In their first road win in regulation since Oct. 24, the Carolina Hurricanes handed the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-0 loss at United Center in Chicago, Illinois Monday, Nov. 14. The Hurricanes’ (10-5-1) shutout was led by the endeavors of goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who handled Chicago’s (6-6-3) 27 shots on goal almost effortlessly. Kochetkov, who was recalled from the AHL early last week following goaltender Frederick Andersen’s in-practice injury, performed with the skill of a seasoned netminder.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO