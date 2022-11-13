Read full article on original website
Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships
On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
Aussie Open, Rich Swann, More Added To 11/17 IMPACT Wrestling Card
More matches have been added to the November 17 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Joining the likes of Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin and the first-ever Death Machine Double Jeopardy on the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling, there will be Fatal 4-Way tag team action as Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis face Bullet Club's Ace Austin & Chris Bey, the tandem of Raj Singh & Shera, and the Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.
Blake Christian Says He Isn't Bitter About WWE Run, Notes That He's Not Opposed To Going Back
Blake Christian isn't bitter about his first run in WWE. Throughout 2019 and 2020, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were seemingly in a war to see who can sign the most talent. Tons of independent names were signed to major companies during this period, one of which was GCW star Blake Christian, who was renamed Trey Baxter upon his arrival in WWE.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/15): ROH Pure Title Match; Dark Order, Athena, Kazarian, More
AEW Dark (11/15) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, & Brett Gosselin. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Teddy Goodz, Channing Thomas & Man Scout. You can find results...
How You Can Win A Signed Full Gear Chair, AEW Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. - Tony Khan has announced that the person who puts the Full Gear gate over the one million dollar mark will receive a special prize:. - Here's the latest edition of AEW Control Center:. - Top 10 NXT Moments:...
AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22
The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
Jay White, Eddie Kingston, And More Announced For NJPW STRONG Nemesis
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the final NJPW STRONG taping of 2022. On December 11, NJPW will hold the "Detonation" taping of NJPW STRONG at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show will be the first anniversary of STRONG's debut at the venue. The matches taped at the...
SCW Pro The Harvest Results (11/12): Mask vs. Hair Bout Headlines
SCW Pro held its The Harvest event on November 12 from Blue Grass Community Center in Blue Grass, Iowa. Full results (courtesy of Alex McCarthy) and highlights are below. SCW Pro The Harvest Results (11/12) - Heather Reckless def. Aminah Belmont. - Augustus Draven def. Tigre Amore. - SCWPro Tag...
Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James
World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
Report: Abadon Suffers Injury At Independent Event Over The Weekend
Abadon is reportedly injured following an appearance at an independent wrestling event. According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury this past weekend while competing at a Warriors Of Wrestling event in Staten Island, New York. The report states that Abadon tried to do a hurricanrana on their opponent, but instead landed wrong. The bout was reportedly immediately stopped after the injury, where Abadon was then taken to a local hospital.
Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was
Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'
The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Change Made To AEW Interim Women's Title Eliminator Match On 11/16 AEW Dynamite
The Bunny has been pulled from the AEW Interim Women's Title Eliminator Match on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that The Bunny will be unable to compete on Wednesday due to illness. As a result, Anna Jay A.S. will take her place in her scheduled match against AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm.
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
