ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships

On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
Fightful

Aussie Open, Rich Swann, More Added To 11/17 IMPACT Wrestling Card

More matches have been added to the November 17 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Joining the likes of Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin and the first-ever Death Machine Double Jeopardy on the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling, there will be Fatal 4-Way tag team action as Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis face Bullet Club's Ace Austin & Chris Bey, the tandem of Raj Singh & Shera, and the Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
Fightful

A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22

The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
Fightful

Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James

World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
Fightful

The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions

On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
Fightful

Report: Abadon Suffers Injury At Independent Event Over The Weekend

Abadon is reportedly injured following an appearance at an independent wrestling event. According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury this past weekend while competing at a Warriors Of Wrestling event in Staten Island, New York. The report states that Abadon tried to do a hurricanrana on their opponent, but instead landed wrong. The bout was reportedly immediately stopped after the injury, where Abadon was then taken to a local hospital.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Fightful

Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories

The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
HAWAII STATE
Fightful

Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was

Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'

The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Fightful

Change Made To AEW Interim Women's Title Eliminator Match On 11/16 AEW Dynamite

The Bunny has been pulled from the AEW Interim Women's Title Eliminator Match on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that The Bunny will be unable to compete on Wednesday due to illness. As a result, Anna Jay A.S. will take her place in her scheduled match against AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm.
Fightful

Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy