Bloomington, IN

MLive.com

Illinois vs. #3 Michigan football predictions & odds: Saturday, 11/19

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday as they look to continue looking strong before their rivalry clash against Ohio...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football Analyst's Michigan State Joke Going Viral

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are scheduled to be released between games at the StateFarm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The first game of the night, No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State, is currently in double overtime — significantly delaying the CFP rankings release.
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI

