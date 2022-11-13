Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
ATP Finals Singles Results
TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):. Novak Djokovic (7), Serbia, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-4, 6-1. Men's Doubles. group 2. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said Wednesday. Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar,...
River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis said on Monday he will take over from Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis was in charge of Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo, who won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores, is stepping down after...
