fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Police investigate Midtown shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a Midtown shooting that left one dead. The shooting was reported Tuesday, Nov. 15, at about 12:15 p.m. at the Gables Midtown apartment building at 1925 Monroe Drive, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.The man was critically injured and later died at the hospital, according to the AJC. The post Atlanta Police investigate Midtown shooting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to woman's killing at East Point beauty shop

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department has arrested a man they say killed the owner of a beauty shop after robbing it on Tuesday. Nathan Huff, 43, is charged with murder in connection to the deadly robbery at Beauty World Beauty Supply at 3114 Washington Rd. in East Point. When officers arrived at the beauty shop, they found a woman with "apparent gunshot wounds in what appears to be a robbery."
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

I-85 reopens after fatal overnight crash near Buckhead

ATLANTA — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 near Ga. 400. It happened just after 2 a.m. Lanes were blocked until just before 6 a.m. for the investigation. It is unknown what caused the crash. The name of the driver has...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

