EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department has arrested a man they say killed the owner of a beauty shop after robbing it on Tuesday. Nathan Huff, 43, is charged with murder in connection to the deadly robbery at Beauty World Beauty Supply at 3114 Washington Rd. in East Point. When officers arrived at the beauty shop, they found a woman with "apparent gunshot wounds in what appears to be a robbery."

EAST POINT, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO