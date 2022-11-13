Read full article on original website
Police are looking for suspect who fatally shot man in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - It has been one week since a San Antonio man was shot and killed and so far, there have been no arrests. Now, the San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find his killer. Cornelius Brown was targeted in a drive-by shooting last Saturday...
Teen fighting for life after being shot by 15-year-old on the Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot by a teen on the Southwest Side of town Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. When officers arrived at the 2300 block of SW Military Dr., officers found a 16-year-old victim shot once in the abdomen. Witnesses...
Firefighters made fast attack to Northside apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 10300 block of Sahara at around 6:38 p.m. According to the Battalion Chief at the scene, the fire originated in a mattress at a vacant apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no damage was caused to the walls and wiring.
Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee
SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy
San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
1 person critically injured after being shot during a fight at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a Southwest Side mall. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the South Park Mall off Southwest Military Drive near South Zarzamora Street. Police say that they arrived about a minute after they...
Couple makes it out safely as rapidly spreading fire damages North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side home. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home along Pasadena Street near Blanco Road. Crews were able to get the fire put out quickly, but not before it did heavy damage...
Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022
Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
Woman dies, man in custody after driving off bridge, crashing on road below
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a rollover accident near Cattleman's Square. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said they tried to pull the car over, but...
Man faces life sentence after fatally shooting man in road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man faces a life sentence after he was accused of fatally shooting a man during a road rage incident. Described as a case of road rage, police say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez shot and killed 29-year-old Andrew Rangel, during rush hour traffic along I-35 back in May.
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours
Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
Northwest Side apartment building heavily damaged by massive 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment building was heavily damaged after a massive 2-alarm fire late Thursday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Bandera Road and Evers Road. Close to 100 firefighters were called out to get this...
Police say that the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S closed due to major accident
SAN ANTONIO – If you are driving near Zarzamora, you might want to take another route, because the San Antonio Police Department shut it down due to a major accident. Police say that the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to Somerset Road.
Police seeking suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint. The incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2022, on 5402 W. Military Drive, towards the Southwest Side of town. According to the police, the suspect entered the location with a black handgun and held...
PHONE BANK: Healing Hearts Telethon in honor of former Fox San Antonio anchor
SAN ANTONIO - It’s a big day for us. Our phone bank for the Healing Hearts Gala is underway. The phone lines are open, and we have people standing by ready to take your call. We are raising money for cancer patients in honor of our friend, former Fox...
Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families
SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
