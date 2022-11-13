ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Firefighters made fast attack to Northside apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 10300 block of Sahara at around 6:38 p.m. According to the Battalion Chief at the scene, the fire originated in a mattress at a vacant apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no damage was caused to the walls and wiring.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy

San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022

Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours

Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Police seeking suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint. The incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2022, on 5402 W. Military Drive, towards the Southwest Side of town. According to the police, the suspect entered the location with a black handgun and held...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families

SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

