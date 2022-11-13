Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: Why California has so many votes left to count
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Control of the U.S. House may come down to results in California, where a seemingly drawn-out process of counting votes has left the balance of power in Washington in limbo. More than a week after Election Day, and with Republicans just one seat shy of...
Lawsuit seeks housing for homeless veterans at VA campus in West L.A.
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers
NBC San Diego
Negotiations Enter 6th Day as University of California Strike Continues at UC San Diego, Other Campuses
A sixth consecutive day of negotiations is planned for Wednesday in an effort to end the strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors and readers, including hundreds at UC San Diego. Negotiators for the UAW Local 2865 and the university system on Tuesday discussed benefits related...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers
Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
Comments / 0