Gizmodo
Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film
The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Level up your gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $500
If you’re scratching your head on how to build a PC from scratch, or at least what parts you should pick, the GPU tends to be the hardest to decide on because there are so many options across Nvidia and AMD. Luckily, there are some standout cards, and if you’re looking to build a mid-range gaming PC, the RTX 3070 is a great Nvidia GPU to pick, especially given this deal from Walmart that brings it down to $500 from its regular $700 price.
PC Magazine
The Best Video Game Subscription Services
When you want to play a new video game, you either cough up $60 (or $70) for a major release, buy something cheaper because it’s smaller or on sale, or dive into a free-to-play title that tries to get your money after downloading it. However, what if you want to play many games on a regular basis without outright purchasing titles that you aren’t sure you’ll like? That's where video game subscription services come in.
PC Magazine
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Review
Sega is breaking new ground in the miniaturized, retro game console category by being the first company to produce a follow-up unit. With the $99.99 Genesis Mini 2 (up $20 from the original Genesis Mini), the storied game maker releases more of its classic Sega Genesis game library—along with Sega CD games, for a total of 60 titles—in a product admirably designed to mimic its mid-1990s hardware revision. Factor in an included six-button controller and a micro USB power supply, and the Sega Genesis Mini 2 stands tall as an outstanding piece of retro gaming hardware, earning our Editors' Choice award.
PC Magazine
Skyrim Mod Adds Support for Nvidia, AMD, Intel Upscaling Tech
The older Skyrim gets, the more modern hardware features it seems to support, with the latest being unofficial support for cutting-edge upscaling technology across Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics cards. As PCGamesN reports, upscaling technology allows a game to be run at a lower resolution, but then made to look...
