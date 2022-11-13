ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Clive Davis, Serena and Venus, Chef José Andrés, Dr. Fauci Celebrated at A List DC Gala Included Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Alicia Keys, (See Photos)

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy