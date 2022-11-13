ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
FanSided

Chiefs players outraged by missed JuJu Smith-Schuster penalty (Video)

Chiefs players such as Justin Reid, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Isiah Pacheco expressed confusion, concern and outrage over JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury. When Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went down on the field and demonstrated a fencing response, it concerned everyone watching the game. Chiefs fans, including Patrick Mahomes’...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL admitted it missed that the Bills had 12 players on the field in crucial OT play and fans couldn't believe it

The Vikings and Bills capped off one of the wilder finishes in the NFL’s recent memory on Sunday. Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches you’ll ever see, Josh Allen fumbled the ball from his own end line, and an instant classic became an instant overtime classic with the two teams knotted up at the end of regulation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Peyton Manning has no interest in becoming Commissioner

Peyton Manning has proven, time and again, that he’ll succeed at anything he tries to do. So what if, at some point, he was approached to run for Commissioner of the NFL?. “I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning said during a visit to #PFTPM, on behalf of Frito-Lay and a World Cup commercial that Manning shot with David Beckham regarding the question of whether soccer is called soccer or football.

Comments / 0

Community Policy