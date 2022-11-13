ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Broad Leaf to join Bridge Street lineup

A Grand Rapids spinoff brewery is opening its second location soon. Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits Westside is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the former location of The Sovengard, 443 Bridge St. NW, the company announced Monday. It is the second location for Broad Leaf, joining 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Kentwood, which is owned by the Brewery Vivant duo Jason and Kris Spaulding.
98.7 WFGR

New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side

There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer breaks ground on Grand Haven apartments

A five-story residential project in Grand Haven is underway. Cherette Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, it has begun construction on The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street in Grand Haven. Named in honor of the Grand Haven Tribune, which operated on...
Fox17

2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers

A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
whtc.com

North Side Crash Brings Down Utility Pole, Closes Intersection

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 15, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash snarled Tuesday morning commute traffic on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 5 AM to the intersection of Riley Street and 112th Avenue. That was where a southbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, drove through a red light and collided with an eastbound sedan, driven by a 35-year-old woman. The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to careen into a nearby utility pole, breaking it in two, and that brought down the traffic signals into the intersection.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon

Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
