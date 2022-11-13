Read full article on original website
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Is the bold move Grand Haven took last summer to turn part of its main street into a social gathering space worth repeating?. It depends on who you talk to.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Broad Leaf to join Bridge Street lineup
A Grand Rapids spinoff brewery is opening its second location soon. Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits Westside is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the former location of The Sovengard, 443 Bridge St. NW, the company announced Monday. It is the second location for Broad Leaf, joining 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Kentwood, which is owned by the Brewery Vivant duo Jason and Kris Spaulding.
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
How close is Adelaide Pointe to completion? Developer answers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developer behind a proposed multi-million-dollar ‘marina community’ on the Muskegon Shoreline said he remained energized and ‘ready to go’ despite delays. Developer Ryan Leestma told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he planned to break ground on the site’s condo buildings in March,...
Family sells more land to expand Wolters Woods Park in Laketown Township
Wolters Woods Park in Laketown Township is growing with the help of the namesake's family.
WWMT
Construction on I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road expected to be done by summer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2.7 mile stretch of I-94 is in its final months of construction as delays have slowed down the construction project since the project began in April 2021. The project was expected to be completed this month, but now the expected completion is set for the early summer of 2023.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer breaks ground on Grand Haven apartments
A five-story residential project in Grand Haven is underway. Cherette Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, it has begun construction on The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street in Grand Haven. Named in honor of the Grand Haven Tribune, which operated on...
Fox17
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers
A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Detroit News
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
Shop local all winter long at Fulton Street Farmers Market
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get ready to bundle up this winter and head to the Fulton Street Farmers Market for local produce and handmade items. The popular farmers market, at 1145 Fulton Street E., is holding its “Second Season” market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through April with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Two face charges after vape shop sting in Battle Creek
Two people face charges after police in Battle Creek conducted a sting at vape shops on Tuesday.
whtc.com
North Side Crash Brings Down Utility Pole, Closes Intersection
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 15, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash snarled Tuesday morning commute traffic on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 5 AM to the intersection of Riley Street and 112th Avenue. That was where a southbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, drove through a red light and collided with an eastbound sedan, driven by a 35-year-old woman. The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to careen into a nearby utility pole, breaking it in two, and that brought down the traffic signals into the intersection.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon
Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
