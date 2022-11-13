Cirque du Soleil bringing 'Corteo' back to Pittsburgh in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After three years away, Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Pittsburgh.

In 2023 for five shows at PPG Paints Arena from Jan. 5 to 8., fans can enjoy their show Corteo.

It was created in 2005 and toured from 2005 until 2015 in big top settings.

Now, the show was reformatted as an arena show in 2018 but had to be put on pause like so many things in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's since successfully relaunched in Europe this past May and has toured 18 cities over the past few months.

"To be separated and away from everybody and also to not get that audience love night after night was really hard," said Amélie Robitaille, Communications Manager of the Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil. "I remember seeing the first show, Cirque Du Soleil show after the 2 years and a half of the pandemic, it was just so emotional because you could see on the artists' faces how much they missed it, how much they were craving for this and the artists and the audience were giving each other so much energy. It was a very, very beautiful moment."

The show is centered around the death of a clown but it's not a show of mourning or a somber funeral.

It takes the audience on a poetic journey through the memories of a glorious life.

"In this show, one of the jaw-dropping moments is an aerial act where three beautiful angels are flying up in the air and doing acrobatics on chandeliers that are hanging from the ceilings and it is just as beautiful and poetic as it is impressive, acrobatically speaking," Robitaille said.

More information as well as tickets for their dates at PPG Paints Arena can be found on their website at this link .