Collider
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
Collider
Does 'Tales of the Jedi' Ignore Previous Star Wars Book Canon?
A long time ago, in a galaxy not that far away at all, being a Star Wars fan was not easy. While nowadays, we have multiple movies released and in development, and television series keeping that universe in constant expansion, a decade ago we had to wait a long time for new things to come around, and our way of remaining connected to that galaxy was mainly through books, comics, and games. So, while for the casual viewer of the shows on Disney+ that kind of thing may seem trivial, for us, they are a big deal.
Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in ‘Alien’ Movie From Fede Álvarez, 20th Century Studios
Rising actress Cailee Spaeny, who appeared in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, is in talks to lead the next Alien movie. Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker behind Don’t Breathe and 2013’s remake of Evil Dead, wrote the script and is directing the feature project that will reboot the sci-fi horror franchise. This would be the seventh Alien movie, with the last being 2017’s Alien: Covenant.More from The Hollywood ReporterIan Whittaker, Set Decorator on 'Alien,' 'Howards End' and 'Tommy,' Dies at 94'White Oleander' Star Alison Lohman Looks Back on Her Meteoric Rise and Why She Left Hollywood'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon Ridley Scott, who...
Collider
'Reacher' Season 1 Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date
Following a very successful inaugural season and a confirmation that a second season is on the way, Prime Video's Reacher Season One is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 13, 2022. The television show adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series will soon be within reach in the comfort of fans' homes.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Collider
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
Collider
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: 10 Important Themes Explored In The Hulu Series
The red cloaks. The wall. The rebellion. These are the images conjured up when fans of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale think of the acclaimed series, starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. With season 5 tunneling into its end, viewers have been bombarded with questions, answers, and moral dilemmas that will continue on into the sixth and final season.
Collider
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
tvinsider.com
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
Collider
10 Best Movies and TV Shows Based on Sherlock Holmes (According to Rotten Tomatoes)
The film industry has employed the services of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes as far as 1900. The consulting detective, with his friend Dr. John Watson, are enduring characters dating back to their first appearance in 1887. Their stories are so iconic and well-developed that film studios, writers and directors often revisit them and create different iterations for new audiences.
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Star of the new ‘Exorcist’ reboot teases a ‘really scary’ story
Nothing is holy nor sacred in Hollywood, with The Exorcist the next in line to get rebooted but its star Leslie Odom Jr. promises a worthy return to the franchise. The Exorcist has lived in relative peace and quiet since its very poor sequel and subsequently much better threequel, but the vultures of Hollywood aren’t ready to let a good, milkable property expire. Get ready for more exorcism madness, with Universal greenlighting a new trilogy of films.
Collider
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
