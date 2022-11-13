Effective: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WARREN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO