Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Jalen Hurts Will Cost the Eagles in the Playoffs
He just isn’t a good passer, and his inaccuracy is the difference between Philly and the other NFL Playoff contenders.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Tennessee Titans will travel north to take on the Green Bay Packers for this week’s installment of Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tennessee has flipped between two quarterbacks this season, […] The post NFL Odds: Titans vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: SMU vs. Tulane prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The SMU Mustangs will travel to New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a Thursday night college football matchup at Yulman Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our SMU-Tulane prediction and pick. SMU has reached bowl eligibility with a 6-4 record, including a 4-2 conference record. SMU has been […] The post College Football Odds: SMU vs. Tulane prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons shares hilarious Madden fact about Packers rookie Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson came out of nowhere Sunday to help rescue his team from losing its sixth game in a row. Watson dominated the Dallas Cowboys defense and finished with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four receptions and eight targets in a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Michigan football player expected to enter NFL Draft, according to Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines are having a ton of success so far in the 2022 college football season and among the chief reasons for that is senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. Via Aaron McMann...
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Browns
The Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns comes fresh off the Bills’ latest heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While neutral fans thought it was the game of the year, Bills Mafia couldn’t believe the team did it to them again. The NFL always keeps moving on, though, so ahead of Bills-Browns, […] The post Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
We’ve reached Week 11 in fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be key to fantasy success. That means fantasy football owners could use some advice with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em tight ends. Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench? Here’s the […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Colts
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Packers
Thursday Night Football is just around the corner, meaning it is time for some Tennessee Titans Week 11 bold predictions. They will be on the road to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Titans are currently 6-3 and find themselves at the top of the AFC South. After losing its first two […] The post Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga vs. Texas prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Texas prediction and pick. The Gonzaga Bulldogs were staring at the distinct possibility that they would lose their first really important game of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. They were down 12 points to the Michigan State Spartans in the second half of last Friday’s Armed Forces Classic, a game played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego. They could have lamented the outdoor conditions and the abnormal circumstances which made this an unusual game and, more than that, a game not conducive to good outside shooting. A game played outdoors puts the wind into play, and shooters are not conditioned or trained to shoot in conditions were a small gust can kick up at any point in time and alter the trajectory of a 3-point attempt.
Carson Wentz gets update ahead of Week 11, but it’s Taylor Heinicke for Commanders vs. Texans
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly been cleared to begin throwing as he rehabs from injury, per John Keim. However, he has not yet been cleared to return to practice. Keim also reports that head coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start for the Commanders in Week 11. Heinicke and Washington are fresh […] The post Carson Wentz gets update ahead of Week 11, but it’s Taylor Heinicke for Commanders vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles
The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
