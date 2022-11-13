The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Texas prediction and pick. The Gonzaga Bulldogs were staring at the distinct possibility that they would lose their first really important game of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. They were down 12 points to the Michigan State Spartans in the second half of last Friday’s Armed Forces Classic, a game played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego. They could have lamented the outdoor conditions and the abnormal circumstances which made this an unusual game and, more than that, a game not conducive to good outside shooting. A game played outdoors puts the wind into play, and shooters are not conditioned or trained to shoot in conditions were a small gust can kick up at any point in time and alter the trajectory of a 3-point attempt.

